Ryan Stafford produced his first four-hit game of the season, and he and Righetti graduate Jake Steels each drove in three runs as Cal Poly defeated Fresno State 11-3 in a non-conference midweek baseball game Tuesday night before 1,728 inside Cal Poly's Baggett Stadium.

Returning to the mound for the first time in nearly seven weeks, Mustangs left-hander Travis Weston retired the Bulldogs in order in the first inning, and freshman right-hander Freddy Rodriguez earned his first collegiate victory with four scoreless innings for the Mustangs (16-30).

Fresno State (24-24) broke through for three runs in the last two innings after being held scoreless through the first seven. Cal Poly had already built a 9-0 lead by then, thanks largely to an eight-run third inning that featured 10 hits.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

