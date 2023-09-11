DeGabriel Floyd scored on a three-yard run with 57 seconds left for the winning touchdown, and East Los Angeles College rallied for a 25-20 win over Hancock in a non-conference game at Monterey Park-based East L.A. Saturday.

The Floyd touchdown run capped a 75-yard drive in eight plays for the winning score. The drive took 3:48. Floyd racked up three touchdowns on the day, on a 10-yard pass from Frank Alvarez, and runs of one and three yards.

The Huskies moved to 2-0. The Bulldogs, who will play at Walnut-based Mount San Antonio College this Saturday night in another non-league game at 6 p.m., dropped to 1-1.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

