Hancock College sophomore Cynthia Ramirez Wednesday was named the United Soccer Coaches Association Junior College Women's Player of the Week for the week ending Sept. 9.
Ramirez earned the honor once as a freshman.
The Hancock sophomore set the single game school scoring record when she scored six goals in Hancock's 14-0 non-conference win at home over Porterville Sept. 5. Ramirez is the national junior college women's soccer scoring leader with 17 goals on the year. She is also the national scoring leader in points, with 40 through seven games.
At press time, she had six more goals than the second-leading California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) scorer. Ramirez was the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Female Athlete of the Week after racking up 10 goals and three assists in a 3-0 week for the Bulldogs.
Hancock (5-2) has won four straight, all by shutout. The Bulldogs will play a non-conference game at Salinas-based Hartnell College next Tuesday at 2 p.m.
