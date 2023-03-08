Cuesta, the No. 10 team in the California Community College Baseball Coaches' Association (CCCBCA) poll beat No. 7 Hancock College for the second time in two days Wednesday, 6-3 at Hancock's John Osborne Field.
The Cougars (12-7-1, 6-2) won behind a complete game by Luigi Albano-Dito, (2-2) who held the Bulldogs to three runs on seven hits, and moved ahead of the Bulldogs in the Western State Conference North Division standings.
Hancock dropped to 11-7, 5-2 after winning its first five WSC North games. The Cougars beat the Bulldogs 12-5 at Cuesta Tuesday. At press time Wednesday, the Bulldogs were set to try to salvage a game in the three-game series, with the teams to play Thursday at 12 p.m. at Cuesta.
Wednesday, the Cougars tagged Bulldogs freshman right-hander Cooper Bagby (4-1) with his first loss of the season. Bagby gave up six runs, five earned, on six hits in 5.1 innings Wednesday.
Hancock reliever Anthony Lopez held the Cougars scoreless on one hit in his 3.2 innings of work, but the Bulldogs couldn't rally against Albano-Dito.
The Bulldogs took a 3-2 lead in the third on a Brayan Nunez RBI single, but were scoreless after that. The Cougars went ahead for good, 4-3 in the fourth, on a two-run Alex Hagen double to left. Hagen was thrown out trying to stretch his hit to a triple, but the Cougars were on their way to their second win in the series.
Hagen went 3-for-4 with four RBIs on the day.
The Cougars chased Bulldogs starter Nate Wenzel (2-2) after just 1.2 innings Tuesday. The usually reliable Hancock defense slipped badly, with four errors on the day, and just two of the seven runs off Wenzel were earned.
Hancock scored four unearned runs itself in the sixth, with three coming on a Luke Wenzel homer. However, that was it for the Hancock scoring that day.
Cuesta starter Justin Vose (2-0) went eight innings to get the win. On a day in which the Cougars out-hit the Bulldogs 16-12, Vose gave up 10 hits but just one earned run.
Luke Wenzel went 2-for-4.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.