Caleb Whalen, who was a guard for the Hancock College men's basketball team, has signed with Northwest University.
Northwest University is located in Kirkland, Washington, just outside Seattle, and is an NAIA member. The Eagles compete in the Cascade Collegiate Conference.
"The culture is what drove me to choose Northwest," Whalen said. "It is a tight-knit school with a lot of opportunities and hard-working people.
"On my first visit, coach (Rick) Skeen made me feel welcomed and at home. I'm very excited to keep playing basketball while continuing my education."
Whalen graduated from Arroyo Grande High School. He played two countable seasons at Hancock. As a sophomore, Whalen averaged 5.3 points and 2.3 assists per game and shot 40.4 percent from the field.
As a freshman, Whalen averaged 5 points and 2.8 rebounds per game during an abbreviated season. He scored a career high 11 points on 4-for-4 shooting from the field, including 3-for-3 on three-pointers, against Santa Barbara in November.
"I had a great experience throughout my time at Hancock," Whalen said. "The staff in the athletics department is awesome and are great people.
"Coach (Tyson) Aye and the rest of the men's basketball coaches pushed me to become a better man, basketball player and leader through hours of intense training and conversation. They taught me many lifelong lessons, and how to have ultimate mental toughness."
