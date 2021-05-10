Three home runs powered CSU Bakersfield to a 6-2 victory over Cal Poly as the Roadrunners completed a sweep of their four-game Big West Conference baseball series Sunday afternoon at Hardt Park.
Jacen Roberson hit a two-run home run to snap a 1-1 tie in the third inning and Cody Holtz and Evan Berkey both hit solo home runs in the fifth to extend the Roadrunners' lead to 5-2. An RBI single by Roberson in the seventh made it 6-2.
CSU Bakersfield, swept at home by CSUN a week earlier, is 18-13 for the season and 15-9 for third place in the Big West. Cal Poly falls to 20-24 overall and 10-18 for 10th place in the conference as the Mustangs have lost 18 of their last 27 games since opening Big West play with a 3-1 series win at CSUN in March.
Cal Poly took a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Tate Samuelson drew a leadoff walk, advanced to third on Nick DiCarlo's single to center field and came home as Nick Marinconz grounded into a double play.
After the Roadrunners scored one in the second and two in the third for a 3-1 lead, Cal Poly scored in the fourth. DiCarlo walked leading off the inning and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by Joe Yorke.
The Roadrunners pulled away with the pair of solo home runs in the fifth and another run in the seventh for a 6-2 cushion.
Cal Poly rallied for two runs in the eighth. Myles Emmerson reached second on a dropped fly ball in right field and scored on Brooks Lee's RBI double. An RBI single by Samuelson brought home Lee, but CSU Bakersfield worked out of the jam by turning its ninth double play of the series.
Jaykob Acosta earned his second save with a scoreless ninth.
Emmerson had two of Cal Poly's eight hits and finished the series 6-for-14 with three doubles. Samuelson, who added a single, was 5-for-16 in the series.
CSU Bakersfield's 10 hits included two each from Berkey and Roberson. Roberson was 8-for-15 with 10 RBIs in the series while Tyler Jorgensen was 7-for-15 and Cole Cabrera 5-for-15.
Kenny Johnson (2-0) pitched three scoreless innings in relief of starter Roman Angelo for the victory, striking out three.
The loss was charged to Kyle Scott (1-2). In his first collegiate start after 24 relief appearances, Scott gave up three runs (two earned) and five hits over three innings with a pair of strikeouts.
With the win, CSU Bakersfield fifth-year head coach Jeremy Beard earned his 100th victory.
Cal Poly, which has played its last eight games on the road, losing seven of them, returns home to host Cal State Fullerton for a four-game Big West series next weekend inside Baggett Stadium. Game times are 5 p.m. Friday, a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday and the series finale Sunday at 1 p.m.