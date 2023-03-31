The first Cal Poly spring camp under new football coach Paul Wulff is set to start next Tuesday at Doerr Family Field, near Cal Poly's Alex Spanos Stadium.
Wulff became Cal Poly's 18th head football coach when he was hired Dec. 6. He is a former Mustangs assistant.
For the 2023 Mustangs football team, "The No. 1 thing has been recruiting," said Wulff in a school news release.
"We started off as fast as we could, picking up where we left off (after former head coach Beau Baldwin left to become offensive coordinator at Arizona State)," finishing our high school recruiting and then we were able to recruit some transfers," Wulff said. "That took a lot of our time."
The Mustangs went just 2-9 last year, though they rallied to beat Portland State at home in their season finale.
Cal Poly landed some prominent transfers for its 2023 squad, including quarterback Sam Huard, a five-star recruit out of Burien, Washington Kennedy Catholic. Huard was on the Washington roster the past two seasons.
Other prominent transfers include linebacker Ethan Calvert from Utah, tight end Carlton Brown from Nevada, offensive lineman Thomas Cole from UCLA and wide receiver Reed Shumpert from Washington State.
Santa Ynez senior Aidan Scott, a wide receiver, signed with Cal Poly earlier this year.
Before he left, Baldwin stressed that a big point of emphasis for the program was for its players to get stronger, and Wulff has continued that theme.
"Other parts of the things we've done internally is building our nutrition program, to feed our players, and move into a new weight room that is temporary until we move into the John Madden Football Center but a much more functional space in terms of area for our student athletes," Wulff said in the release.
"To watch what has happened with the growth of our players over the last two-and-a-half months has been exciting," said Wulff. "We moved into the natatorium, which has been a blessing for us. It's a major game changer for our athletes to have a facility big enough and have things structured and organized. It has had an immediate impact for our players and their weight room development."
Cal Poly has nine returners on offense and 11 on defense who started at lest four games last fall and 36 others who earned letters by playing in at least one game. The Mustangs lost just five starters to graduation or the transfer portal.
Nonetheless, Wulff indicated there will be some philosophical changes on offense and a new look on defense.
"We're definitely going to do some things a little bit different offensively," said Wulff. "At the end of the day, we want to spread people out. But we also want to run the ball equally like we do passing the ball, so there will be some changes to what we've done before."
Cal Poly piled up prolific rushing yardage under Baldwin's predecessor, Tim Walsh, and prolific passing yardage when Baldwin in charge. However, neither approach produced a consistent number of wins the past several seasons.
"We want to be balanced," said Wulff. "You can't be all run or all pass. We need to be able to be as balanced as we possibly can. There may be some games in which we throw the ball 60 percent of the time, and there may be some games in which we run the ball."
Wulff said, "We just have to have that balance, and I believe we will ultimately get there, but through this process we have to evaluate our quarterbacks and give them a lot of opportunities in prepping them in practice and see how they are playing."
Huard will join returnees Jaden Jones and Spencer Brasch. Jones started the first three games of the 2022 season for the Mustangs before he was injured. Brasch, his replacement, set a single season school record for completions with 216, far surpassing the 196 set by Robert Perez in 1986. Brasch's 348 attempts is No. 2 in school history behind Mike Fisher's 386 attempts in 1994.
Cal Poly's top seven running backs from 2022 all return, including rushing leader Shakobe Harper (307 yards, one touchdown in 2022).
The Mustangs defense often struggled last year.
"We need to become a more physical, consistent defensive unit," said Wulff. "We have to become more physical with our front seven, and the back end as well. In the past, it wasn't so much a man-to-man issue for us in terms of covering people. It was more getting off blocks and making tackles.
"Our ability to be a more physical tackling football team has got to be the first and foremost thing we do on defense to get better," said Wulff. "That's what our focus is going to be. We've got to continue to work on all the other elements of playing defense, but we've got to become a stingier defense and that's going to come with some physicality and discipline with our assignments."
Linebacker, David Meyer, Cal Poly's leading tacker in 2022 with 85 stops (57 solo), including seven for lost yardage and 4.5 sacks, returns. Fellow linebacker Je'kob Jones, who had 42 tackles in 11 games last season, and Judaea Moon, who had 32 in 10, are also back.
On special teams, Jaden Ohlsen, who averaged 55.9 yards on 47 kickoffs last year, returns. Ohlsen made all 31 of his PAT kicks. He was four-for-eight on field goal tries. Three-year long snapper Cruz Rubio is back.
Cal Poly will open its 2023 season Sept. 2 at home against San Diego.