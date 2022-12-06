Cal Poly didn't have to look far to find its next head football coach.

Paul Wulff, Cal Poly's offensive line coach and running game coordinator the last three years, has been elevated to his third head coaching job, this time with the Mustangs.

Cal Poly president Jeffrey D. Armstrong and Director of Athletics Don Oberhelman announced Wulff's new role Tuesday during a press conference in the lobby of Mott Athletics Center.

