Santa Maria native CJ Cole scored his first career touchdown Saturday.

That's about the only good news for local Cal Poly football fans.

The Mustangs gave up nearly 800 yards of offense, allowed nine sacks and lost 73-24 at UC Davis on Saturday.

It was the second game of the Beau Baldwin era at Cal Poly, following last weekend's 34-24 home loss to Southern Utah. UC Davis improved to 2-1 on the season.

Cal Poly actually led at the outset Saturday in Davis. Colton Theaker, an Arroyo Grande High grad, hit a field goal for a 3-0 edge, before the Aggies went up 7-3 on a 22-yard Jared Harrell touchdown run.

The Mustangs answered that score via a 55-yard interception return for a touchdown from Brandon Davis.

After that, UC Davis reeled off 52 straight points. Ulonzo Gilliam gave the Aggies a lead they would not relinquish, putting them up 14-10 on a 1-yard run.

Hunter Rodrigues, the Aggies' quarterback, then threw three touchdown passes and ran for another in the second quarter as Davis led 49-10 at the break.

A field goal gave the Aggies a 52-10 lead in the third quarter and Trent Tompkins ran for a touchdown to make it 59-10.

Cole then capped a 75-yard drive that took 15 plays with a 2-yard touchdown run with 12:18 left in the game, ending the Aggies' run of 52 straight points.

The final UC Davis scoring play just added insult to injury: Backup QB Trent Tompkins took a quarterback keeper and raced through and around the Cal Poly defense on an 86-yard run, making the score 73-17 with 5:42 left.

Noah Rasheed caught a 16-yard pass from Cal Poly backup Hunter Raquet for the final score of the game.

Rodrigues went 19-for-23 for 265 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. Davis threw for 376 yards as a team and ran for 392 more on 56 attempts.

Cal Poly's starting quarterback Jalen Hamler went 7-for-16 for 64 yards and an interception. He was sacked seven times. Raquet came in and finished 9-for-16 for 135 yards and the one touchdown. He was sacked twice.

The Mustangs ran 49 times for 153 yards, but only netted 89 yards. Hamler netted -31 yards when accounting for the seven sacks. Lepi Lataimua led the team with 13 carries for 59 yards. Cole carried the ball six times for 14 yards and the touchdown. He also caught two passes for 18 yards.

Quentin Harrison, who caught two touchdowns last week in the loss to Southern Utah, led the team with four catches for 45 yards.

Matt Shotwell led the team with 11 total tackles. Isaiah Jernagin had a breakout performances with 10 total tackles. Fenton Will had three total tackles. Lance Vecchio had the lone sack for the Mustangs, which forced a fumble from Rodrigues and was recovered by Shotwell. That resulted in the Mustangs' early field goal.

Cal Poly plays at Eastern Washington next Saturday. The Aggies and Mustangs are scheduled to meet again. Cal Poly hosts UC Davis Saturday, April 10 to cap the Aggies' six-game spring season. The Mustangs wrap up their season April 17 against Weber State. Davis was coming off a 18-13 loss to Weber State on March 13.

College Baseball

Mustangs fall to CSUN

Cal Poly produced four home runs and scored 10 times, but they were not enough as Northridge defeated the Mustangs 13-10 in the Big West Conference baseball opener for both schools Saturday afternoon at Matador Field.

Playing its season opener as it opted out of non-conference play due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CSUN scored seven times in the first three innings to overcome an early 2-0 deficit and never looked back.

Cal Poly (8-6, 0-1 Big West) entered the four-game weekend series with a .300 team batting average but mustered just seven hits off six CSUN pitchers.

Tate Samuelson belted a two-run home run in the first inning, Joe Yorke added a two-run shot of his own in the fourth, Nick DiCarlo’s solo blast came in the sixth inning and Brooks Lee hit his fifth home run of the season, a three-run shot off the tree 370 feet away in left-center field.

Lee’s four-bagger pulled Cal Poly to within three runs at 13-10 with nobody out in the eighth inning, but Blaine Traxel, scheduled to start Monday’s series finale, was summoned from the bullpen to secure the final six outs.

Traxel, who did not allow a run or a hit, earned his first save. Blake Schriever, CSUN’s closer a year ago, entered Saturday’s game with one out in the sixth inning to quell another Mustang rally and picked up the win, getting four outs without allowing a run or a hit.

High school football

Mission Prep 24, Nipomo 10

Mission Prep and Nipomo started their seasons with an afternoon game in San Luis Obispo.

Nipomo, utilizing a new spread offensive scheme, had some troubles, twice turning the ball over leading to two Mission Prep touchdowns.

Nipomo (0-1) is set to host Santa Maria (1-0) on Saturday night.

Santa Ynez 10, Bishop Diego 4

Brian Lood threw four scoreless innings and Vic Heredia closed out the game in the seventh for Santa Ynez.

Seth Ruiz had two hits and three runs and Caleb Cassidy drove in three runs for the Pirates.

Track and field

Preseason Meet

Nipomo High hosted Orcutt Academy at a preseason meet as track competitions begin to resume on the Central Coast for the first time since the lockdown interrupted the CCAA Meet at Nipomo last March.

Orcutt Academy senior Tanner Buzard matched the school record at 6-feet in the high jump. Coach James Barr said he last jumped 4-10 as a freshman in 2018 and has not jumped since then.

Senior Ashley Mason ran a 17.70 in the 100-meter hurdles, which will be a school record when official results are posted. She set another personal record with a 13-3 in the long jump.

Girls water polo

Santa Ynez 13, Paso Robles 5

Taye Luke led the way with six goals, three assists, two steals and kickouts in the Pirates' final game of the shortened season.

Sydney Gills added five goals, two assists and three positive kickouts as Lily Mazza chipped in with one goal, two assists and steals.

Ananda Main added a goal and Peyton Pratt had 16 blocks, three assists and a steal in goal.

Girls soccer

Santa Ynez 3, St. Joseph 1

Lyric Jones scored in the first half for St. Joseph and the game was tied 1-1 at the break before the Pirates pulled away.

"They're a very physical team and well coached," St. Joseph coach Al Garcia said of Santa Ynez. "We will get better with more opportunities to play strong opponents."

Garcia said the Pirates were awarded a penalty kick in the second half that he didn't agree with.

"We live with refereeing in every aspect of life," he said.