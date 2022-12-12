121222 Round Table
Buy Now

St. Joseph's Trinity Fuller and Righetti's Yash Patel were named the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week on Monday. 

 Alex Simkins, Contributor

Trinity Fuller and Yash Patel are the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Athletes of the Week for the week ending Dec. 10.

Fuller, a center back, has led the defense for the 6-0 St. Joseph girls soccer team. Fuller directed the St. Joseph defense as the Knights shut out a 6-1 Bakersfield Stockdale team that had been averaging 4.3 goals a game. St. Joseph won this non-league game between unbeaten teams 4-0 at its Jay Will Stadium Thursday night.

Patel was named the Kingsburg Tournament MVP after Righetti's basketball team won all four of its tournament games en route to winning the tournament title. The Warriors (4-1) beat the host Vikings 65-58 Saturday to win the tournament championship.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you