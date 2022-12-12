Trinity Fuller and Yash Patel are the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Athletes of the Week for the week ending Dec. 10.
Fuller, a center back, has led the defense for the 6-0 St. Joseph girls soccer team. Fuller directed the St. Joseph defense as the Knights shut out a 6-1 Bakersfield Stockdale team that had been averaging 4.3 goals a game. St. Joseph won this non-league game between unbeaten teams 4-0 at its Jay Will Stadium Thursday night.
Patel was named the Kingsburg Tournament MVP after Righetti's basketball team won all four of its tournament games en route to winning the tournament title. The Warriors (4-1) beat the host Vikings 65-58 Saturday to win the tournament championship.
Cal Poly splits with Lindenwood, Minnesota
The Mustangs (2-1 duals) split two non-conference matches at Cal Poly's Mott Athletics Center Saturday, blanking Lindenwood 50-0 then losing 22-12 to No. 9 Minnesota.
The Golden Gophers finished 2-0 on the day. Minnesota beat Lindenwood 49-6.
Cal Poly's Dom Mendez, at 125 pounds against Lindenwood and 149 against Minnesota, Bernie Truax, at 197, and Trevor Tinker, at 285, all won twice.
Mendez scored a 12-2 major decision against Austin Kegley of Lindenwood. Moving up three weight classes, Demas beat Michael Blockus of Minnesota 5-2. Blockus came in unbeaten and ranked No. 16 nationally. Demas, a transfer from Wisconsin, is 5-1 on the year and ranked No. 10.
Truax won by technical fall, 17-1, at 3:58 against Ryan Golnick of Lindenwood. Truax needed just 24 seconds to pin Michial Foy of Minnesota.
Minnesota led 22-3 before Truax got a pin for the Mustangs then Tinker, with a takedown 20 seconds into the sudden-victory period, won by a 9-7 decision against Garrett Jones in the last two matches. Tinker pinned David Hernandez of Lindenwood in 3:31 in Tinker's first match.
Cal Poly's Tiger Ortiz, at 149 pounds, and Cash Stewart, at 165, both notched a win in the Lindenwood match. Ortiz defeated Ben Bohr 7-2, and Stewart scored a 16-4 win by major decision against Kaden Charboneau. Neither Ortiz nor Stewart wrestled in the Minnesota match.
At press time, Cal Poly was scheduled to compete in the Collegiate Wrestling Duals Monday and Tuesday in New Orleans.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.