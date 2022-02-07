Mustangs Fall to Long Beach State in Double Overtime Thriller
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Senior forward Hannah Scanlan recorded her second double-double of the season and graduate forward Kirsty Brown and freshman guard Annika Shah each scored career-highs but the Cal Poly women’s basketball team, which led by as much as 14, fell at home in double overtime to Long Beach State Saturday, 65-64.
The first-place Beach (15-3, 8-2 BWC) rattled off a 14-2 run in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter to tie the game and force overtime against the Mustangs (2-14, 1-6 BWC) who had led for 33 minutes of regulation and recorded a season-high 55 rebounds.
In the first overtime period, neither team was able to pull away as the two teams battled back-and-forth tied 56-56 heading into double overtime. In the second overtime, Brown made a layup with eight seconds left to put Cal Poly ahead 64-63. On Long Beach State’s next possession, the Beach’s Kianna Hamilton-Fisher made a second-chance layup with 0.4 seconds left after Brown blocked Long Beach State’s first shot attempt which proved to be the game-winner.
Scanlan finished with 18 points and a game-high 11 rebounds. Brown scored a career-high 18 points to go along with seven rebounds and a pair of blocks. Shah finished with career-highs of 11 points and five rebounds. Junior guard Maddie Vick, who played all 50 minutes for a career-high, added nine points, seven rebounds, and five assists.
With five minutes left in the third quarter, Cal Poly went on an 11-1 run over the next three minutes to take its largest lead of the game 47-33. Long Beach State finished the quarter scoring five straight points to trim the lead to nine 47-38.
After taking a 50-38 lead to start the fourth quarter, the Mustangs were held scoreless for over six minutes as Long Beach State cut the lead to three 50-47. With 1:11 left, a Brown layup pushed Cal Poly’s lead to 52-47. A three by the Beach on their next possession to cut it to two. With 10 seconds remaining in regulation, a Long Beach State layup tied it 52-52.
The Mustangs finished the game shooting 41.7 percent from the field while Long Beach State shot 32.9 percent. However, Cal Poly committed 22 turnovers which Long Beach State turned into 15 points.
The Beach had four players score in double figures, led by Maddie Utti’s 17 points and eight rebounds.
Cal Poly will hit the road next week for the first time since December when they head to CSUN Thursday, Feb. 10 at 5 p.m. followed by UCSB Saturday, Feb. 12 at 4 p.m.
- Connor Leary, Cal Poly Athletics Communications
Cal Poly Falls Down the Stretch at Long Beach State, 78-65
SAN LUIS OBISPO – Sophomore guard Kobe Sanders sank a career best five three-pointers to finish with a collegiate high 22 points Saturday afternoon, but the Cal Poly men’s basketball program – after leading Long Beach State into the second half – dropped a 78-65 decision inside Walter Pyramid.
Junior forward Alimamy Koroma recorded his third career double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds (matching a career high) for Cal Poly (5-15, 1-7), which kept Big West Conference leader Long Beach State (12-9, 7-1) to a 29.2 (19-for-65) percent field goal mark. Long Beach State, however, turned 23 Cal Poly turnovers into 29 points while finishing 91.7 (33-for-36) percent from the free throw line.
Sophomore point guard Camren Pierce added 11 points for Cal Poly, which outrebounded Long Beach State, 42-37.
Completing a four-game road trip Saturday, Cal Poly returns home to Mott Athletics Center to host CSUN (Thursday, Feb. 10) and UC Santa Barbara (Saturday, Feb. 12). Tip time is 7 p.m. both nights.
Starting Saturday’s matchup 6-for-9 from the floor, Cal Poly led after six minutes, 14-9. After Long Beach State briefly tied the matchup at 14-14, Sanders knocked down three-pointers on successive possessions as Cal Poly employed an 11-2 run to lead 25-16 with 10 minutes left in the half.
The Mustangs still led, 27-18, five minutes before the break before Long Beach State closed the half with a 12-4 run, cutting Cal Poly’s advantage to 31-30 heading into the locker room.
Back-to-back jumpers from sophomore forward Brantly Stevenson allowed Cal Poly to stretch an early second-half lead to 39-32. Long Beach State, however, tied the matchup three times before overtaking Cal Poly at 48-47 following the first of two free throws from guard Colin Slater with nine-and-a-half minutes to play.
Cal Poly twice regained two-point leads, but, with the scoreline knotted at 53-53, Long Beach State kept the Mustangs to just three Sanders free throws in a three-minute span and utilized a 13-3 run to secure the afternoon’s first double-digit advantage.
A Sanders layup and three-pointer followed by a Stevenson layup during three straight possessions helped Cal Poly shorten its deficit to 66-63 with three minutes left.
Slater, however, hit three-pointers on Long Beach State’s next two possessions and the hosts closed the game 6-for-6 from the free throw line to keep Cal Poly at distance.
Cal Poly Men’s Tennis Takes Down Pacific 4-1 Saturday
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The Cal Poly men’s tennis team continued its season-opening homestand with a 4-1 win over visiting Pacific Saturday at Mustang Tennis Complex.
The Mustangs (3-1) started off the match by taking the doubles point over the Tigers (0-1), something they’ve done in each of their three wins so far this season.
Cal Poly’s No. 1 doubles duo of graduate Hendrik Inno and redshirt sophomore Joe Leather began things by winning their match 6-3. The doubles point was then clinched by the No. 2 pairing of redshirt sophomore Colter Smith and freshman Bastiaan Weststrate after they also picked up a 6-3 victory.
Inno and Leather are now 2-1 together this year while Smith and Weststrate remain unbeaten at 4-0.
In singles, redshirt junior Gary Vardanyan gave the Mustangs their second point of the dual after he won his match at the No. 6 spot in the lineup 6-1, 6-2. Vardanyan is now 2-1 in singles on the season.
A short time later, sophomore Noah Berry put Cal Poly ahead 3-0 after he won his match at the No. 1 spot 6-2, 6-1 to stay unbeaten at 4-0 this year.
After Pacific picked up a win at the No. 4 spot, it was redshirt sophomore Fernando Fonseca clinching the dual for the Mustangs with a 7-6(6), 6-4 win at the No. 3 spot.
Cal Poly continues its homestand Friday, Feb. 11 when welcoming in Loyola Marymount University to Mustang Tennis Complex at 12 p.m.
- Connor Leary, Cal Poly Athletics Communications