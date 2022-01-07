SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Junior forward Julia Nielacna scored a season-high 16 points but outscored 18-6 in the fourth quarter, the Cal Poly women’s basketball team fell at home to UC Santa Barbara Thursday, 63-42.
Nielacna was 7-14 from the field while also adding six rebounds. She has now scored in double figures each of the last four games. Junior guard Maddie Vick and graduate forward Kirsty Brown each added eight points for the Mustangs (1-10, 0-2 BWC).
The Gauchos (7-3, 1-0) were led on the night by Taylor Mole’s 19 points and nine rebounds. Megan Anderson added 14 points and six rebounds.
Cal Poly, which didn’t make a three on the night, was held to 29.8 percent shooting from the field while UCSB shot 38 percent.
Neither team shot the ball well to open the game as the two teams combined to start 1-17 from the field. The Mustangs, who never led in the game, went three minutes without scoring in the first quarter as during that time UCSB took a 10-4 lead and led 13-7 after the first quarter.
UCSB took a 24-10 lead in the second quarter before Cal Poly answered back with a 6-0 to cut the deficit to eight.
In the third quarter, the Gauchos took a 38-20 lead with 7:06 left. The Mustangs then rallied back with a 16-2 run over the next five minutes to trim the lead to four.
However that is as close as Cal Poly would get as a 21-4 run from that point by UCSB allowed the Gauchos to pull away for good.
The Mustangs will look to bounce back Saturday when they host CSUN at 2 p.m.
- Connor Leary, Cal Poly Athletics Communications