SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The Regular Signing Period for football opened Wednesday morning and Cal Poly has added one player to its 2021 recruiting class.

Christian Middleton, a wide receiver and defensive back from Newbury Park High School, signed a National Letter of Intent and will continue his academic and athletic careers as a Mustang.

Middleton (WR/DB, 6-0, 180, Camarillo, Calif.) played in eight of Newbury Park's 10 games under head coach Jason Klein as a junior in 2019, missing two contests due to injury.

He caught 31 passes for 536 yards and five touchdowns, opening the year with six catches for 237 yards and three scores against Thousand Oaks.

Middleton also gained 12 yards on six rushes and made 27 tackles (13 solo) on defense with one tackle for lost yardage, one interception and one pass breakup. In addition, he averaged 18.2 yards on nine kickoff returns.

He was named to the All-Marmonte League first team on defense.

Middleton played four games as a sophomore in 2018, rushing 41 times for 157 yards, catching five passes for 80 yards and making five tackles with one interception on defense.

He lettered in varsity football as a freshman as well in 2017. In 10 games, Middleton rushed for 362 yards and three touchdowns, caught one pass and recorded 34 tackles on defense (23 solo) with five pass breakups and a pair of fumble recoveries.

Middleton rushed for 166 yards against Venice and 107 more versus Thousand Oaks as a freshman.

Middleton also played basketball and competed in track and field for the Panthers. His best marks in track were 11.43 in the 100, 22.48 in the 200 and 50.06 in the 400.

During the Early Signing Period from Dec. 16-18, Cal Poly signed the following student-athletes:

Thomas Bouda, DT, 6-3, 240, Newport Beach, Calif. (Corona del Mar High School Dominic Childress, DL, 6-3, 275, Tracy, Calif. (Mountain House High School) Josh Cuevas, TE, 6-4, 230, Los Angeles, Calif. (Campbell Hall High School) Tommy Griffin, S, 6-2, 195, Corona del Mar, Calif. (Corona del Mar High School) Zion Hall, WR/RS, 5-7, 165, Bakersfield, Calif. (Garces Memorial High School) Je’Kob Jones, LB, 5-11, 220, Fresno, Calif. (Central High School) Campbell McHarg, OL, 6-4, 305, Thousand Oaks, Calif. (Bishop Alemany High School) Dominick McCormack, S, 6-2, 180, Visalia, Calif. (Redwood High School) Javon Murphy, LB, 6-2, 220, Newark, Calif. (Stellar Prep High School) Josh Ngaluafe, DL/OL, 6-2, 340, Sacramento, Calif. (River City High School) Michael Otterstedt, DE/ATH, 6-4, 225, Vacaville, Calif. (Vacaville High School) Elijah Satcher, DE/OLB, 6-4, 230, Vallejo, Calif. (Salesian College Prep) Jake Trachtman, OT, 6-7, 295, Newport Beach, Calif. (Corona del Mar High School) Bryce Weiner, QB, 6-0, 185, Fresno, Calif. (Bullard High School)

