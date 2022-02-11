Cal Poly Rallies in Second Half, Falls in Double Overtime to CSUN
SAN LUIS OBISPO – Sophomore forward Brantly Stevenson’s three-pointer with 0.3 seconds remaining in regulation helped the Cal Poly men’s basketball program complete a final-minute, nine-point comeback Thursday evening against CSUN as the Mustangs forced overtime before the Matadors forced a second one and ultimately prevailed, 83-78.
Junior forward Alimamy Koroma finished with a team leading 20 points for Cal Poly (5-16, 1-8), which trailed CSUN (6-16, 2-7), 58-49, with 61 seconds remaining. After freshman guard Julien Franklin sank two free throw attempts, Cal Poly forced one of CSUN’s 15 turnovers before sophomore guard Kobe Sanders knocked down one of his four three-pointers to cut the deficit to 58-54 with 11 seconds to play.
Cal Poly then forced yet another turnover, CSUN fouled and Stevenson added two free throws as the Mustangs pulled within two with eight seconds left.
With Cal Poly still forced to foul, Matadors guard Atin Wright converted his first free throw attempt, missed the second and Stevenson banked in his three-pointer from the right wing as time expired.
Junior guard Trevon Taylor opened the first overtime period with a layup to hand Cal Poly its first lead of the evening. CSUN never led in the first overtime, tying the scoreline three times – including a 67-67 deadlock as forward Christian Gray’s layup at the buzzer produced a second overtime.
With Cal Poly playing its first multi-overtime game since a four-overtime outing at Cal State Fullerton two seasons ago, CSUN regained the advantage 18 seconds after the tip following a layup from guard Elijah Hardy. Leading by as much as seven points, CSUN failed to trail in the second overtime.
Stevenson and Sanders each finished with 17 points for Cal Poly, which trailed by as much as 13 points in the second half before closing the gap.
Franklin added a game high nine rebounds for Cal Poly while Koroma contributed three blocks.
Cal Poly closes its two-game home stand on Saturday, Feb. 12 against UC Santa Barbara. Tip time is 7 p.m.
Nielacna Game-Winner Propels Cal Poly Over CSUN, 56-55
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. — Junior forward Julia Nielacna made a layup off an assist by junior guard Maddie Vick with 12 seconds left in the second half which proved to be the game-winning shot to earn Cal Poly its first road victory of the season Thursday 56-55 over CSUN.
Vick finished with a team-high 15 points and five assists for the Mustangs (3-14 2-6 BWC), who led by 20 at halftime. Freshman guard Jazzy Anousinh had career-highs of nine points and seven rebounds while fellow freshman guard Annika Shah also added nine points. Nielacna finished with seven points.
Cal Poly, which shot 43-percent from the field for the game, held the Matadors (7-13, 3-7 BWC) to just 13 points in the first half and under 30-percent shooting for the game.
In the first half, CSUN was held to 3-24 shooting from the field as Cal Poly took a 33-13 lead into halftime.
During the opening quarter, the Matadors took a 4-3 lead before Cal Poly finished the quarter on a 12-2 run.
After CSUN cut the Cal Poly lead to 22-13 in the second quarter with 6:26 left, the Matadors were held scoreless the rest of the half as the Mustangs finished it on an 11-0 run.
In the third quarter, CSUN outscored Cal Poly 22-13 to trim the Mustang lead to 11 heading into the fourth.
The Matadors opened the fourth quarter with a three to cut it to eight with 9:42 remaining. Cal Poly responded the next possession with a basket from Vick to push the lead back up to 10. From there, CSUN went on a 14-4 run over the next six minutes to tie it 52-52.
With the Mustangs ahead 54-52 with 1:42 left, CSUN’s Kayanna Spriggs converted and and-one to put the Matadors ahead 55-54. With 16 seconds remaining, CSUN threw the ball out of bounds to give the Mustangs the ball.
Following a timeout by Cal Poly head coach Faith Mimnaugh, Vick found an open Nielacna under the basket to put the Mustangs in front 56-55 before CSUN’s final shot at the buzzer missed wide.
Cal Poly, which has now won two of its last three, will travel to UC Santa Barbara Saturday for a 4 p.m. tipoff.
- This report was contributed by Connor Leary, Cal Poly Athletics Communications