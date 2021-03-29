Cal Poly's spring football season is over.

The Mustangs have opted out of the rest of their spring season after three games, cancelling their remaining three contests that were set for April.

Cal Poly, in a school-issued press release, said the team does not have enough players to meet the Big Sky Conference requirements. The school said, after a number of serious injuries, only 49 players are suited to play.

"We made this decision because of the high number of serious, season-ending injuries to our players," said Cal Poly athletic director Don Oberhelman, in the press release. "In addition, there are many seniors who informed us of their decision to defer spring quarter enrollment to the fall so that they can play a full fall season."

Out of a roster of 110 student-athletes, Cal Poly would have only 49 to compete on Saturday, falling below Big Sky minimum requirements for competition, the school said.

The Mustangs are 0-3 on the season with three straight losses to start the Beau Baldwin era in San Luis Obispo.

Cal Poly's spring season began with a 34-24 loss at home to Southern Utah. That was followed by a 73-24 loss at UC Davis and a 62-10 loss at Eastern Washington, Baldwin's former program, on Saturday.

The Mustangs were set to play at Northern Arizona on Saturday. They also had home games set for April 10 against UC Davis and April 17 against Weber State.

Cal Poly's spring season included the second half of the winter quarter as well as the first three weeks of the spring quarter, which began Monday.

"The health, safety and well-being of our football student-athletes is the only factor in our decision to end this season early — a decision reached after careful consideration with members of our coaching staff; President Armstrong and university senior leadership; and medical personnel,” Oberhelman said, according to the school. “This will allow our young men to remain safe and prepare academically and athletically for the fall 2021 season."

The program has been beset by pandemic complications in Baldwin's first year with the team. Cal Poly began preparations for the spring schedule Jan. 29, but all team activities were shut down for 17 days due to COVID-19 protocols, necessitating a delay of its first two games against UC Davis and Weber State.

"Despite the shutdown of all activities for that period and shorter preparation window, everyone in our program was committed to playing a Big Sky schedule this spring,” Baldwin said, according to the school. “Everyone in our program remains committed, but I support this decision in the interest of the health and wellness of our students."

"In the end, the health and safety of our student-athletes must always be our top priority,” Baldwin added. “We look forward to getting healthy in the coming months and are excited for what should be a memorable fall 2021 campaign.”

A total of 29 teams from the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision, including five from the Big Sky -- Montana, Montana State, Portland State, Northern Colorado and Sacramento State -- opted out of spring football prior to the start of play in mid-February, Cal Poly said. Several other teams across the country have halted their seasons after playing a few games.

The school said automatic refunds will be issued to fans who purchased tickets for the April 10 and April 17 games.

Questions about ticket purchases can be directed to the Cal Poly ticket office at (805) 756-4849, or via email at tickets@calpoly.edu.

Cal Poly will now turn its focus to the 2021 fall season, which is slated to begin Sept. 4 at San Diego. The Mustangs' home opener is set for Sept. 18 against South Dakota.