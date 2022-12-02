120222 Baldwin Out 01
Buy Now

Cal Poly coach Beau Baldwin is seen on the sidelines during the March 13, 2021 home game against Southern Utah. Baldwin has reportedly left Cal Poly to take the offensive coordinator position at Arizona State. His team's went 4-21 during two full seasons in San Luis Obispo. 

 Joe Bailey, Staff

After just two full seasons as Cal Poly's head football coach, Beau Baldwin will leave to become the offensive coordinator at Arizona State, according to multiple media reports Friday.

Brandon Marcello of 247Sports was the first to report the news. 

Mustang director of athletics Don Oberhelman confirmed the resignation Friday afternoon.
120222 Baldwin Out 02
Buy Now

Cal Poly president Jeffrey Armstrong, left, and Mustang director of athletics Don Oberhelman, right, introduce football coach Beau Baldwin at a press conference on Dec. 2019. Not even three years after he was introduced, Baldwin is leaving Cal Poly to be a coordinator at Arizona State. 

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you