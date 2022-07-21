SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Third-year Cal Poly relief pitcher Derek True became the fourth Cal Poly player from the 2022 team selected in this week's Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday, chosen by the Oakland Athletics in the final round.

The 604th overall selection out of 616 total players drafted this year, True has made 40 appearances on the mound in his Mustang career, compiling a 3-4 win-loss record and 5.83 ERA with 53 strikeouts over 54 innings.

The Santa Barbara High School graduate made two starts as a freshman in 2020 and the remaining 38 mound stints were as a reliever.

