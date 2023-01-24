Trevor Tinker's 10-2 major decision over David Palosika at 285, the final match of the night, gave No. 28 Cal Poly a 19-18 upset win over No. 8 Arizona at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe Friday night in the Mustangs' Pac-12 opener.
The Mustangs rallied from a 15-0 deficit to win. The Sun Devils racked up a fall and three decisions to take the early 15-0 lead.
Cal Poly (4-6, 1-0) wrestled without two regulars, 149-pounder Dom Demas and 197-pounder Bernie Truax, because of injuries.
The Mustangs snapped a 10-match losing streak against the Sun Devils and won for the 15th time in 53 matches all-time between the two squads.
Luka Wick got the Mustangs on the board with a 6-0 decision over Max Wilner at 157 pounds.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Jonathon Fagen gave Arizona State an 18-15 lead with an 8-1 decision over Kendall La Rosa at 197 pounds, but Tinker delivered in the last match to give the Mustangs the win.
The Mustangs wiped out the 15-0 margin thanks to the 6-0 decision for Wick, a 4-0 win for Legend Lamar over Tony Negron at 165, Brawley Lamer's 8-2 win over Josh Nummer at 174 and Jarad Priest winning by fall against Canyon Mansfield at the 6:25 mark at 184.
Arizona State won the first four matches. Richard Figueroa edged Antonio Lorenzo 6-5 at 125 pounds, Michael McGee earned a 14-7 decision over Ethan Rotondo at 133, Jesse Vasquez beat Lawrence Saenz 7-3 at 141 and Kyle Parco pinned Tiger Ortiz at the 4:25 mark at 149.
Cal Poly will wrestle in another Pac-12 dual meet at Cal State Bakersfield Feb. 3 then host Little Rock Feb. 5 at 11 a.m. in a non-conference match.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.