Trevor Tinker's 10-2 major decision over David Palosika at 285, the final match of the night, gave No. 28 Cal Poly a 19-18 upset win over No. 8 Arizona at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe Friday night in the Mustangs' Pac-12 opener.

The Mustangs rallied from a 15-0 deficit to win. The Sun Devils racked up a fall and three decisions to take the early 15-0 lead.

Cal Poly (4-6, 1-0) wrestled without two regulars, 149-pounder Dom Demas and 197-pounder Bernie Truax, because of injuries.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

