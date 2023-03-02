The Cal Poly wrestling team has finished second twice and third twice in the Pac-12 conference.
What the Mustangs haven't done is win a Pac-10 or Pac-12 team title in 37 tries.
Buoyed by a 5-0 mark in Pac-12 dual meets this season, Cal Poly's wrestlers believe this might be their year. The 2023 Pac-12 Championships will take place Sunday in Stanford's Maples Pavilion.
"We are looking forward to the event, as it will be a great opportunity for our guys to showcase all of their hard work," said seventh-year head coach Jon Sioredas in a Cal Poly news release.
Sioredas said, "We are wrestling well and are looking forward to seeing our guys put forth their best effort," said Sioredas. "Regardless of the outcome, we are extremely proud of this group and how they have continued to grow at a rapid pace throughout the season, both technically and from a mindset standpoint.
"Should be a lot of fun this Sunday," Sioredas added.
Two-time NCAA All-American Bernie Truax will lead Cal Poly into the Pac-12 championships. Truax (11-1) is the top seed at 197 pounds.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Three Mustangs have earned No. 2 seeds. They are Lawrence Saenz (9-7) at 141 pounds, Luka Wick (13-11) at 157 and Trevor Tinker (14-7) at 285.
Cal Poly's Dom Demas (8-6) at 149 pounds and Jarad Priest (12-10) at 184 are both seeded third in their respective weight classes.
Mustangs Antonio Lorenzo (5-7) at 125 pounds and Ethan Rotondo (9-11) at 133 are both seeded fourth. Brawley Lamer (7-8) is seeded fifth at 174.
Four Cal Poly wrestlers are nationally-ranked. Truax is No. 2 in The Open Mat rankings at 197 pounds. Demas is No. 16 by the College Wrestling Report at 149, Rotondo is No. 33 at 133 pounds by InterMat and Tinker, who won the final match of a dual meet four times to clinch a win for the Mustangs, is honorable mention by Flo Wrestling.
In the Pac-12, 19 spots are guaranteed for the nationals. The top three finishers at 125, 133 and 197 pounds will earn automatic bids. So will the top two at 149, 165 and 174. Only the Pac-12 champion at 141, 157, 184 and 285 pounds will qualify.
The 46 at-large qualifiers will be announced March 7, with the national brackets to be released March 8. Each of the 10 weight classes will consist of 33 wrestlers.
The NCAA Division 1 National Championships will take place March 16-18 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.