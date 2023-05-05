After qualifying for the NCAA Regionals for the third straight time, the Cal Poly women's golf team will compete at the Pullman Regional that Washington State will host.
The Mustangs are seeded 11th in the 12-team field. Stanford is the top seed, followed by Baylor and Pac-12 champion USC. The regional will take place May 8-10.
Cal Poly competed at the Stanford Regional the past two years. The Mustangs won their third straight Big West Conference championship two weeks ago at Spanish Trail Country Club in Las Vegas.
The Cal Poly squad that will compete at the Pullman Regional includes sophomore Kamille Dimayuga, juniors Nicole Neale and Jensen Jalufka and fifth-year seniors Eliizabeth Scholtes and Vanessa Wang.
Neale has a 73.9 scoring average this season, with four top-10 finishes and eight rounds of par or better, including three in the 60s. Dimayuga is averaging 74.0 strokes per round with five top-20 finishes and seven rounds of par or better.
Jalufka averages 74.4 strokes per round. Wang averages 74.8 and Scholtes averages 75.3.
Besides Cal Poly, Stanford, Baylor and USC, other teams in the Pullman Regional include Atlantic Coast Conference champion Clemson, Big Sky champion Sacramento State, Horizon League champion Wisconsin-Green Bay and at-large entrants Kentucky, Texas Tech, Huston, North Carolina and UNLV.
