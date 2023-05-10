The Cal Poly women's golf team faded from seventh place to 10th Wednesday in the final round of the 12-team Pullman Regional that Washington State hosted.

Cal Poly was seeded 11th.

The Mustangs finished with a team score of of three-over-par 867, 22 strokes behind fifth-place Texas Tech. The top five teams advanced to the NCAA Division 1 National Championships slated for May 19-24 at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you