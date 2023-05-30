Tate Shimao drove in the winning run with a line drive single in the eighth inning Saturday, and Cal Poly finished its 2023 season with a 5-4 victory over Cal State Fullerton before a season-high 2,416 fans at Baggett Stadium on the Cal Poly campus.

Cal State Fullerton qualified for the NCAA regionals with a 7-4 win over Cal Poly Friday. The Titans (31-22, 20-10) won the first two games of the series before the Mustangs (21-35, 11-19) salvaged the season finale.

The Titans finished in a tie for second place in the Big West Conference and secured a playoff spot by winning its season series against Cal State Northridge. Cal State Fullerton finished in a second-place tie with CSUN but earned the tiebreaker thanks to taking the season series to garner the conference automatic playoff bid.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

