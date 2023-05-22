The Cal Poly baseball team (20-33, 10-17) will finish its 2023 season at home with a three-game Big West series against Cal State Fullerton (29-21, 18-9) Thursday-through-Saturday at Baggett Stadium on the Cal Poly campus.
First pitches are set for 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 1 p.m. Saturday. All three games will be broadcast on ESPN Radio 1280 AM and 101.7 FM with Eric Burdick calling the play-by-play. The series will also be video streamed on ESPN+ with Chris Sylvester calling the action. Links for audio and video streams as well as for live stats are available on the Cal Poly schedule page at www.GoPoly.com.
Cal State Fullerton is tied with UC Santa Barbara for second place in the Big West, 1.5 games behind UC San Diego. The Tritons have completed their third year of transition to NCAA Division 1 and are ineligible for post-season play.
Fourth-place Cal State Northridge (17-10) and fifth-place UC Irvine (16-11) remain in the hunt for a playoff spot, along with Cal State Fullerton and UCSB. CSUN is at Cal State Bakersfield this weekend. UC Irvine will host UC Riverside.
Cal Poly has been below the .500 mark in the Big West since losing two of three games at Cal State Bakersfield in mid-April.
Last weekend, the Mustangs bounced back from 7-0 and 4-2 losses at UC Santa Barbara with a 9-5 win in the series finale. Cal Poly hit just .212 against the Gauchos. Aaron Casillas went 5-for-12 with a double, and Ryan Stafford was 4-for-12with a double, home run and two RBIs.
Cal State Fullerton lost two of three games at home to Long Beach State last weekend. The Titans' losing streak reached eight games with 2-1 and 7-4 losses before they won the series finale 9-1. Cal State Fullerton won its series with UC Santa Barbara and has the tiebreaker advantage should the two teams finish with identical Big West records.
