The Cal Poly baseball team (20-33, 10-17) will finish its 2023 season at home with a three-game Big West series against Cal State Fullerton (29-21, 18-9) Thursday-through-Saturday at Baggett Stadium on the Cal Poly campus.

First pitches are set for 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 1 p.m. Saturday. All three games will be broadcast on ESPN Radio 1280 AM and 101.7 FM with Eric Burdick calling the play-by-play. The series will also be video streamed on ESPN+ with Chris Sylvester calling the action. Links for audio and video streams as well as for live stats are available on the Cal Poly schedule page at www.GoPoly.com.

Cal State Fullerton is tied with UC Santa Barbara for second place in the Big West, 1.5 games behind UC San Diego. The Tritons have completed their third year of transition to NCAA Division 1 and are ineligible for post-season play.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you