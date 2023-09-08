After taking a step down in competition size last week, the Cal Poly football team will take a step up in competition size Saturday.

The Mustangs (1-0) will play at Mountain West Conference member San Jose State (0-2) in Cal Poly's season road debut. Kickoff time is 1 p.m.

The game will be broadcast live on NBCSBA/860, ESPN 1100 AM and 100.9 FM and streamed on the Mountain West Network, www.themw.com/watch

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

