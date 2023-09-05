For the fourth time in the past five years, the Cal Poly football team has beaten San Diego.
Once again, it remains to be seen if the Mustangs can carry that momentum over to the following week, which they have been unable to do in the past.
The Mustangs beat the Toreros for the third straight year, this time 27-10 at Cal Poly Saturday in the season opener for both teams. Mustangs quarterback Sam Huard threw for 364 yards and a touchdown, Troy Fletcher and Mark Biggens ran for a Cal Poly touchdown apiece, and Noah Serna kicked field goals of 41 and 45 yards for the Mustangs.
Meanwhile, the Mustangs held the Toreros to 241 yards of offense while compiling 422 themselves.
Cal Poly defeated San Diego in 2019, '21 'and '22. The Mustangs lost the following week all three seasons.
The teams did not play each other during the truncated 2020 season, which actually took place in the spring of 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mustangs played just three games that season and lost them all.
This year, after playing a San Diego squad that plays in the smaller, football only Pioneer League, Big Sky Conference member Cal Poly will play at San Jose State, which plays in the bigger Mountain West Conference, this Saturday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
The Spartans are 0-2, having been routed by Pac-12 members USC and Oregon State, both of whom are ranked in the top 20 nationally in the Pac-12's swan song season. As of next season, the Pac-12 is slated to be down to two teams, the rest having left for other conferences.
Tyrece Fairly-Diyem was Huard's favorite target last week as Huard hit it big in his debut as Cal Poly's starting quarterback. Fairly-Diyam caught seven passes for 129 yards, including a one-yard touchdown pass from Huard.
Serna started the scoring with a 41-yard field goal, Fletcher scored on a 30-yard run and Fairly-Diyem caught the one-yard touchdown pass from Huard as the Mustangs opened a 17-3 halftime lead.
The Toreros pulled within 17-10 on a 48-yard Ruben Lopez interception return for a touchdown, but the Mustangs salted the win away on a 45-yard Serna field goal in the third quarter and an 18-yard Biggins touchdown run late in the fourth.
Cal Poly held its second annual Santg Maria Day last Saturday, which allowed Santa Maria residents to receive free admission to the game with a pre-game signup link.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.