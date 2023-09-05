For the fourth time in the past five years, the Cal Poly football team has beaten San Diego.

Once again, it remains to be seen if the Mustangs can carry that momentum over to the following week, which they have been unable to do in the past.

The Mustangs beat the Toreros for the third straight year, this time 27-10 at Cal Poly Saturday in the season opener for both teams. Mustangs quarterback Sam Huard threw for 364 yards and a touchdown, Troy Fletcher and Mark Biggens ran for a Cal Poly touchdown apiece, and Noah Serna kicked field goals of 41 and 45 yards for the Mustangs.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you