Cal Poly will go after its third consecutive Big West Conference women's golf championship beginning Sunday at Spanish Trail Country Club in Las Vegas.
The Mustangs claimed conference crowns in 2017, 2021 and 2022 under then-head coach Sofie Aagaard. They are expected to be the No. 2 seed this year under first-year coach Courtney Roberts behind Long Beach State.
Long Beach State is ranked No. 82 by Golfstat.com. Cal Poly is 95th.
"We are really looking forward to competing at Spanish Trail Country Club in a search for our third straight Big West Championship team title," said Roberts in a school press release. "This team has a lot of firepower and everyone in the lineup knows how to go low."
Cal Poly's squad in the conference finals will consist of sophomore Kamille Dimayuga, juniors Nicole Neale and Jensen Jalufka and fifth-year seniors Elizabeth Scholtes and Vanessa Wang.
Dimayuga and Neale both sport 73.9 scoring averages this season. Neale has played 22 rounds. Dimayuga has played 19. Both have earned seven rounds of par or better.
Dimayuga has four top-20 tournament finishes. Neale has three.
Jalufka averages 74.1 strokes per round. Scholtes and Wang both average 74.9.
Scholtes finished 14th in the Big West finals last year. Jalufka wound up 16th and Dimayuga was 34th.
Top returnees from the 2022 event are Tiffany Le of UC Riverside and Hyeonji Kang of Hawai'i who shared fourth place last year. Seventh-place finisher Hannah Ko of Long Beach State also returns.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.