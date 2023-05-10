The Cal Poly women's golf team climbed one spot, to seventh place, at the Pullman Regional that Washington State is hosting in the second round Tuesday, but fell 11 shots behind the fifth spot it needs to qualify for the NCAA Division I National Championships in program history.

The Mustangs carded a team score of one-over-par 289 at the Palouse Ridge Club. Cal Poly sat at one-under-par 575 total after the first two rounds, 11 strokes back of fifth-place Baylor. Sacramento State was in sixth at 568. 

The tournament was due to conclude Wednesday.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

