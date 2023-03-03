Travis Bazzana's two-run double to right-center field in the eighth inning lifted No. 18/19 Oregon State to a 5-4 victory over Cal Poly in the opening game of a four-game non-conference baseball series Thursday night at Baggett Stadium.

Bazzana delivered his game-winning hit off Cal Poly reliever Derek True (0-2) who was tagged with the loss.

Cal Poly overcame an early 3-0 deficit with four runs in the fourth inning but could not score the rest of the way against four Oregon State relievers.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

