Travis Bazzana's two-run double to right-center field in the eighth inning lifted No. 18/19 Oregon State to a 5-4 victory over Cal Poly in the opening game of a four-game non-conference baseball series Thursday night at Baggett Stadium.
Bazzana delivered his game-winning hit off Cal Poly reliever Derek True (0-2) who was tagged with the loss.
Cal Poly overcame an early 3-0 deficit with four runs in the fourth inning but could not score the rest of the way against four Oregon State relievers.
The Beavers moved to 7-1. The Mustangs dropped to 2-5.
Oregon State scored a run in the first inning on the first of three Cal Poly errors and added two more runs in the fourth on back-to-back solo home runs by Brady Kasper and Mikey Kane. For both, it was their second home run of the season.
Evan Cloyd reached second base for the Mustangs in the bottom of the fourth on a dropped fly ball in the Beavers outfield. Tanner Sagouspe later singled Cloyd home. Ryan Stafford's 10-foot roller in front of the plate scored the second Mustangs run. Aaron Casillas tied the game with an RBI single, and a Collin Villegas sacrifice fly gave Cal Poly a 4-3 lead.
It stayed that way until the eighth when the first two Beavers hitters reached base via a hit-by-pitch and a bunt single. Bazzana doubled them both home.
Cal Poly had two runners on base in the eighth and in the ninth but failed to bring any of them home.
AJ Lattery (2-0), the fourth of six Oregon State pitchers, earned the victory by working one scoreless inning. Oregon State's 10 hits included two each by Bazzana and Gavin Turley. Stafford and Sagouspe both had two of Cal Poly's eight hits.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.