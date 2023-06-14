Louis Pilod, selected to play for the U16 and U18 French National Team and a member of the Performance Center of Terre Blanche, has signed a National Letter of Intent with Cal Poly.

Pilod graduated from Lycee de Terre Blanche, a high school in The Federal Performance Center, majoring in mathematics and economics. Pilod has earned four top-20 finishes this year and finished second in the French Masters at the Coupe Frayssineau-Mouchy in Fontainbleau with rounds of 70, 68, 72 and 70.

He also placed ninth in the French Championship at Coupe-Ganay in Granville and 16th in the French International Championship at Les Aisses and the Pro Golf Tour's Little Venice Red Sea Open.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

