Ryan Payne, a graduate assistant coach for the offensive line at Oregon State from 2018-21, is Cal Poly's new offensive line coach and running game coordinator.

In addition, Brandyn Thompson has been hired as the Mustangs' cornerbacks coach, accepting his first Division 1 coaching assignment after working the past six years as executive director for DB Select, a football training program for defensive backs in Sacramento. He was defensive backs coach for Sacramento. He was defensive backs coach for Sacramento City College last fall.

Cal Poly head coach Paul Wulff announced the new appointments Tuesday.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

