Ryan Payne, a graduate assistant coach for the offensive line at Oregon State from 2018-21, is Cal Poly's new offensive line coach and running game coordinator.
In addition, Brandyn Thompson has been hired as the Mustangs' cornerbacks coach, accepting his first Division 1 coaching assignment after working the past six years as executive director for DB Select, a football training program for defensive backs in Sacramento. He was defensive backs coach for Sacramento. He was defensive backs coach for Sacramento City College last fall.
Cal Poly head coach Paul Wulff announced the new appointments Tuesday.
Wulff also finalized the coaching duties for his staff.
Sheldon Cross will serve as the offensive coordinator and running backs coach while Erik Meyer is the passing game coordinator, quarterbacks coach and pro liaison. Casey Petree will coach the tight ends and will also be Cal Poly's special teams coordinator and summer camp coordinator.
On defense, Cody VonAppen retains his defensive coordinator duties and will coach the safeties. Will Plemons has been has been elevated to assistant head coach and will continue to be Cal Poly's co-defensive coordinator. Plemons will coach the defensive line.
Josh Letuligasenoa will assist with the defensive line and serve as academic liaison, admissions/compliance liaison and recruiting coordinator. Jake Casteel, who coached the defensive ends last year, will coach the linebackers this fall and coordinate kickoffs on special teams.
