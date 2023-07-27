Cal Poly has hired former USC and Loyola Marymount head coach Jason Gill as an assistant baseball coach.
Gill played for Cal Poly head coach Larry Lee at Cuesta College in the early 1990s.
Gill replaces Matt Fonteno, who has returned to UC Santa Barbara as an associate head coach after serving one season under Lee in the same capacity at Cal Poly. Fonteno was an assistant coach for the Gauchos from 2019-21.
"I'm excited to be joining the Mustang family," Gill said in a Cal Poly news release. "Coach Lee is known for developing big leaguers, both at the plate and on the mound, and I can't wait to learn from him and help him win championships.
"It is unbelievable what coach Lee and the athletics staff have done to Baggett Stadium and the facility as a whole," Gill said. "To me, it's the best facility on the West Coast and is a great place to bring in student-athletes for a real college baseball experience with knowledgeable fans who pack the house in a true college town in one of the most beautiful places in the country."
Gill has College World Series experience as a player and a coach and took Loyola Marymount to the brink of a 2019 NCAA Super Regional appearance. He guided USC to 60 wins in three seasons, 2020-22.
The 2020 campaign was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Trojans won 10 of the 10 games they played. USC went 25-26 under Gill in 2021 and 25-28 in 2022.
Gill came to USC after 11 seasons, 2009-19, as head coach at Loyola Marymount, where he compiled a 322-286-1 (.530) overall record. He led the Lions to a 34-25 record and into the NCAA postseason, with LMU reaching the final of the Los Angeles Regional after wins over Baylor and USC before narrowly falling to the top-seeded Bruins.
His career record in 14 seasons as a head coach is 382-345-1.
Gill's LMU teams made the four-team West Coast Conference Tournament five of his last six years. The Lions won the tournament championship in 2019 and the regular season WCC title in 2017.
He has made a total of four trips to Omaha, Nebraska for the College World Series as a player and coach, reaching the CWS as a player with Cal State Fullerton in 1994 then returning as an undergraduate assistant under legendary coach Augie Garrido with the Titans' 1995 championship squad.
"I couldn't be more excited to have Jason join the Cal Poly baseball coaching staff," Lee said in the Cal Poly news release. "His resume and accomplishments speak for themselves. He has been associated with some of the best baseball minds and programs in college baseball.
"Jason has worn many hats over his coaching career," Lee said. "He has worked with players at every position on the field, has been the recruiting coordinator for most of his career and has been a head coach for 14 of those years. This skill set mix is why Jason has been successful for so long."
Gill saw 31 LMU players selected in the Major League Baseball draft during his time at LMU, and three of them reached the big leagues, including David Fletcher with the Los Angeles Angels.
Over the entirety of his coaching career, both as an assistant and head coach, Gill has worked with 24 players who went on to make it to the majors. The list includes Khris Davis, Justin Turner, Lyole Overbay, Aaron Rowand, Mike Lamb, Mark Kotsay and Jeremy Giambi.
Gill brought in a pair of Top 25 recruiting classes while at LMU, something that hadn't been done in 15 years at the school. In total during his time as an assistant, Gill served as a collegiate recruiting coordinator for seven seasons, amassing six recruiting classes in the top 30 and two in the top 10 during that span.
In his 11 years as a head coach at LMU, Gill helped develop 62 All-WCC players, four WCC Defensive Players of the year, two WCC Pitchers of the Year and five All-Americans.
"I have always loved San Luis Obispo and the people who live here," said Gill. "I was fortunate to play for coach Lee at Cuesta for two years, and I'm excited to have my wife and son get to experience this beautiful place."
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.