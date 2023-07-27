Cal Poly has hired former USC and Loyola Marymount head coach Jason Gill as an assistant baseball coach.

Gill played for Cal Poly head coach Larry Lee at Cuesta College in the early 1990s.

Gill replaces Matt Fonteno, who has returned to UC Santa Barbara as an associate head coach after serving one season under Lee in the same capacity at Cal Poly. Fonteno was an assistant coach for the Gauchos from 2019-21.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

