A 10-under-par four-person 278 total for Cal Poly was not enough to overcome Long Beach State at La Quinta Country Club Tuesday, and the Mustangs finished third at the Big West Conference Golf Championship.
The total, 12th on the list of Cal Poly's all-time scores for a single round, clinched third place in the nine-team event. The Mustangs carded a six-under-par 858 aggregate score on the par-72 course.
Long Beach State claimed the team title and the automatic berth in the NCAA regionals with a 12-under-par 852 total. Cal State Fullerton came in second at a 10-under par 854.
Cal Poly sophomore Baron Szeto blazed through the final round with a six-under-par 66, the best round by any of the 45 golfers in the last 18 holes of play, and moved into a tie for first place with a five-under-par 211 total.
Szebo tied Ian Gilligan of Long Beach State and Russel Howlett of Cal State Fullerton in regulation. Gilligan won the playoff on the 18th hole with a birdie.
Szeto's best career round as a Mustang featured six birdies and 12 pars. He birdied four consecutive holes on the front nine (holes four-through-seven) as well as the 10th and 11th holes on the back nine.
Cal Poly's Jackson Parrish finished sixth with a three-under-par 213. His final round of 68 included six birdies and two bogies.
Ben Quick finished at one-under-par 215 and a tie for eighth. Joey Zambri finished tied for 20th at 220.
Parrish finished first in par-3 scoring at three under par, and Szeto placed second in par-5 scoring at nine under par and fourth in par-4 scoring at two over.
Quick's 37 pars over 54 holes was third-best in the tournament. Szeto's 14 birdies ranked No. 4.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.