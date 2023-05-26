Moises Guzman, Cole Urman and Eli Lopez combined for 10 hits and six RBIs as Cal State Fullerton defeated Cal Poly 9-4 Thursday night at Baggett Stadium in the opener of the teams' three-game series.

Guzman knocked in one run in a four-hit game while Urman and Lopez each had three-hit games, Lopez driving in three runs and Urman two to help the Titans snap a seven-game losing streak against the Mustangs during the last two seasons.

Cal State Fullerton remained in second place in the Big West at 19-9 and improved to 30-21 for the season. Cal Poly fell to 20-34 and 10-18.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you