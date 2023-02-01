Last season, the Hancock College softball team had 11 freshmen and just two sophomores.
This time around, the Hancock roster included seven sophomores, all returnees from last year and four freshmen, with two more sophomores who were tentatively on the roster, on the eve of the Bulldogs' opening day, Tuesday's non-conference doubleheader against Los Angeles Valley College.
Counting the two tentative roster players, the Bulldogs are carrying 13 active players this year, the same number as last year.
The small number didn't seem to concern veteran Hancock coach Scia Maumausolo, nor sophomore Lisette Coria, who is one of the seven returnees. The Hancock coaching staff moved Coria from shortstop, where she was a starter last year, to a starting position in center field.
"This small group of young ladies has shown up for each other," during the fall ball season and practice for the upcoming league season, said Maumausolo.
"They have worked extremely hard to set themselves up for the upcoming season."
Coria said, "We're way better at the same point this year than we were last year. We're a lot stronger. We have a lot of the same girls from last year."
Coria, who graduated from Nipomo High School, hit .333 last year for a Hancock team that finished 19-15, including 7-4 in the Western State Conference North Division. Coria acknowledged that it took her awhile to adjust to playing center field after moving out there from shortstop.
"The coaching staff moved me out to center field because I'm fast," said Coria.
"At shortstop, you're more used to using your upper body. In center field, you're definitely using your legs more, and I wasn't in shape at first to play center field. But now I'm used to it."
Third baseman Lauren Swing and pitcher-first baseman Delayna Quezada are two of the four freshmen on the Hancock squad this year. Quezada hit .350 as a senior for Arroyo Grande last season after batting a team-leading .400 her junior year. Swing hit .321 for Santa Ynez in 2021, her senior season, with two home runs and 15 RBIs.
Swing came back to the Central Coast after attending the University of Washington her freshman year in college.
Washington, "wasn't a good fit for me academically," said Swing.
She participated in rowing at Washington. "It was the first time I'd ever done rowing," Swing said. "Rowing helped my upper body for my (softball batting) swing."
After a year away from softball, "It was hard for me at first to get used to the fall ball season. There's nothing like that in high school," said Swing. "But after awhile I got used to it. I think getting to play with the girls, how the team played, has been very helpful."
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Quezada said that after she graduated from high school, "Honestly, I was looking at four-schools but, with the COVID thing, I thought it would just be easier to go to Hancock first."
The pitcher-first baseman plans to use Hancock as her first educational stop after high school en route to earning a teaching credential.
"I want to teach kindergartners," she said. "That's an important age in children's educational development."
Maumausolo said her starting catcher is returnee Madison Gamble. The Hancock coach said sophomore returner Abigail Salazar will start at second base, with Mya Mendoza, at shortstop, and Swing, at third base, rounding out the infield.
Mendoza is a returner from last year. She also plays for the Hancock women's basketball team.
"Playing two sports at the same time is challenging, but Mya definitely has the toughness to do it," said Maumausolo.
"She played third base for us last year. With the addition to Lauren, that allowed us to kick Mya over to shortstop and, with Lisette in center now, that gives us some more speed there."
Maumausolo said freshman Danica Black would start in left field. Black had a decorated career at Orcutt Academy, primarily as a pitcher, and Maumausolo said Black is on her pitching staff this year.
"She's a big addition for us," said Maumausolo.
"We have four pitchers this year (Black, Quezada, sophomore returnee Briana Munoz who led the Bulldogs in innings pitched last year and sophomore Xchelle Glidewell, pending paperwork.)
Salazar led the team in batting average last year, at .404. Munoz was second at .398. Glidewell was an All-Conference First Team selection last season.
Coria was slated to start in center field. Maumausolo said multiple players could see action in right field.
"We're deep in the outfield this year," she said.
As for the four pitchers on the Hancock roster, "They'll all see action at some point this season," Maumausolo said.
Quezada and Swing said that they were feeling a mixture of eagerness and anxiety as their first junior college seasons were beginning, though more eagerness than nervousness.
"Yep, we're all ready for the season to start," said Coria.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.