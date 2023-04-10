041123 AHC Baseball 01

Gavin Long and the Hancock College baseball team went 3-0 during their spring tournament last week.

 Contributed, Hancock athletics

After a 3-0 showing in its own Spring Classic, the Hancock baseball team considers itself primed for the stretch run of the Bulldogs' Western State Conference North Division.

"We're playing our best baseball right now, which is what you want at this point of the season," said Hancock coach Chris Stevens after his squad rolled to an 8-2 win over Cerritos Friday to complete a 3-0 run through the Spring Classic.

The Bulldogs moved to 21-11 after out-hitting the Falcons 9-4. Cerritos dropped to 8-21.

