After a 3-0 showing in its own Spring Classic, the Hancock baseball team considers itself primed for the stretch run of the Bulldogs' Western State Conference North Division.
"We're playing our best baseball right now, which is what you want at this point of the season," said Hancock coach Chris Stevens after his squad rolled to an 8-2 win over Cerritos Friday to complete a 3-0 run through the Spring Classic.
The Bulldogs moved to 21-11 after out-hitting the Falcons 9-4. Cerritos dropped to 8-21.
Hancock is 12-6 in the Western State Conference North Division, tied for the lead with Cuesta (10-5 WSC North). The Bulldogs will play a non-conference game at Pasadena City College at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, host the Lancers at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in two non-conference games then start the last part of their WSC North schedule April 18 when they host Los Angels Pierce.
After playing each conference opponent twice earlier in the season, Hancock will play each conference opponent once more. Santa Barbara and Moorpark are both 9-6 in the typically bunched WSC North.
"I feel like God has blessed us, to be working together so well," said Hancock right-hander Nate Wenzel after giving up two runs on four hits in seven innings as the Hancock starting pitcher.
Wenzel squared his record at 3-3. Bulldogs pitcher No. 2, Luke Kovach, struck out the side in a 1-2-3 eighth and Chris Djikman, Hancock pitcher No. 3, pitched a 1-2-3 ninth.
Wenzel came in with a 4.97 earned run average, but he checked the Falcons Friday.
"Honestly, I was just trying to establish my fastball early, then throw more off-speed pitches, try to keep them guessing, the second and third time through the lineup," said Wenzel.
"It was all about command. The fastball really helped."
Cerritos went ahead 2-0 on an Arthur Godfrey double in the first inning, but the Bulldogs tied it in the bottom of the first on RBI singles by Gavin Long and Keelor Loveridge then went ahead on a run-scoring groundout in the third.
Thereafter, two Hancock runs on wild pitches were sandwiched around three more on pickoff attempts that went awry. Jesse Conrad singled home the last Hancock run in the seventh.
Long finished with three RBIs. Isaiah Hernandez and Elijah Pascual had two hits each.
Long, a Righetti high school graduate, leads Hancock in batting average at .386. Pascual is hitting .368 and Santa Maria grad Brayan Nunez is batting .347.
Righetti grad Cooper Bagby and Bakersfield native Nick Brown, two freshmen, lead the Hancock pitching staff. Bagby is 7-2 with a 3.60 ERA. Brown is 5-2 with a 3.11 ERA. Anthony Lopez has been an effective closer. He has three saves this season.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.