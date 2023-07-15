Brayan Nunez's time as a baseball player for Santa Maria Valley teams stretches back to his Little League days.
That time is nearing an end.
"I'll be leaving for Cal State Los Angeles in two weeks," Nunez said after the Santa Maria Valley team he plays for now, the Santa Maria Reds of the Golden Coast Collegiate League, beat the Ventura-based Thunder 8-1 last week to salvage a split of a weekend doubleheader.
Nunez is a left-handed catcher. He signed with NCAA Division 2 member Cal State L.A. shortly after he finished his second season at Hancock College, during which he hit .349, second-best on the team. Nunez racked up 52 hits, third-highest for the Bulldogs, led the team in home runs with three and had the second-highest team on-base percentage, .459.
He is nearly done with his second season for the Reds, a team which is comprised mainly of area-based players who play, or have played, for local high schools or junior colleges.
Nunez played Little League ball for Santa Maria Westside. From there, it was on to Santa Maria Babe Ruth squads and then to a stellar career at Santa Maria High School before his time at Hancock.
"It's kind of getting to me a little bit," Nunez said of being about to leave the only home baseball region he has ever known.
"I never got to experience college life. I've worked hard for this, so I'm ready. Absolutely, I'm looking forward to it."
The Hancock graduate said, "I've been beyond blessed. My two years at Hancock have been amazing. I've learned a lot from opposing catchers, even from the catchers on (the Hancock) team. I'm always trying to learn as much as I can."
He blossomed his second year at Hancock after hitting .216 as a part-time player in his first.
Nunez had a rough hitting weekend against the Thunder, going a combined 1-for-7. However, he was his usual solid self defensively when he caught behind the plate Friday night.
Nunez just missed a home run in the opener of the doubleheader. He smashed a drive that landed about two feet below the top of the right field fence on the fly.
The Reds moved to 6-7 on the year after salvaging the second half of their doubleheader against the Thunder. After mustering just two RBI sacrifice flies against Thunder pitchers Roman Munoz and Anthony Alvarez in a 6-2 loss Friday night, the Reds broke loose for six runs in the fifth inning in the 8-1 win Saturday.
Rudy Elizondo of Lompoc High School hit a bases-clearing double in the Reds' big fifth. Starter Gabe Moralez, who plays for Righetti during the high school season, worked a solid five innings and Marc Byrum pitched the last four on a strong day of pitching for the Reds.
Nunez did not catch Saturday. He was an extra hitter for the Reds. "I'm trying to save the knees and get as many at-bats as possible," before he leaves for Cal State L.A., Nunez said.
In 2021, Santa Maria got in its first full baseball season after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. After that season ended, then-coach Mike Roberson hailed Nunez as a leader for a team that went 18-10, including 10-5 in the Ocean League for a second-place finish, and made it to the Central Section Division 4 title game before losing to Bakersfield Christian.
Santa Maria got in just nine games in the pandemic-truncated 2020 season. The Saints went 6-3. During that summer, Nunez said, he played five games for the Santa Maria Valley Packers, another semi-pro baseball team consisting mainly of players who played for Hancock or local high schools.
Nunez will major in criminal justice at Cal State L.A. He hopes to go into law enforcement.
