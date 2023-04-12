Brayan Nunez HR

Hancock catcher Brayan Nunez hit a two-run home run in the top of the 10th inning Tuesday and Hancock won 7-5 in a non-conference game at Pasadena City College.

 Contributed, Hancock College

Brayan Nunez came up big when it mattered most Tuesday, and the Hancock College baseball team notched a come-from-behind win in extra innings as a result.

Nunez, Hancock's sophomore catcher and a Santa Maria graduate, hit a two-run home run in the top of the 10th, and Hancock won 7-5 in a non-conference game at Pasadena City College. The Bulldogs improved to 22-11.

Niko Pecskovszky reached base ahead of Nunez, and he scored ahead of Nunez on the game-winning home run.

