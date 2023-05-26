Hancock College catcher Brayan Nunez has committed to Cal State Los Angeles.

"Cal State L.A. was the best fit for me, and the vibes were right," Nunez said. "The coaching staff showed a lot of interest in me throughout the entire recruiting process, and that means something to me."

Nunez was a First Team All-Conference honoree in 2023, his sophomore season. He had the team's highest on-base percentage (.459) and led the team in home runs with three.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

