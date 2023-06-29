Hancock College sophomore right-handed pitcher Bradley Waite has committed to Chico State.
Chico State is a NCAA Division 2 member and competes in the California Collegiate Athletic Association.
"I chose Chico State because I believe that they will give me a great opportunity to be successful both on and off the field," Waite said in a Hancock news release.
"I also like that they are known for having a beautiful campus and a strong community feel."
Waite graduated from Lompoc High School. He earned two wins and two saves in 14 appearances his sophomore season. During his Hancock career, Waite struck out 43 batters in 45 innings in his 26 appearances.
"My time here at Hancock helped me prepare for the next level in a lot of ways," said Waite. "Meeting a lot of new people has shaped me into the person that I am today.
"I think that having some constant structure and learning to balance what's going on around me is what prepared me the most, because it will be similar to the structure that I'll see when I get to Chico State," Waite said.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.