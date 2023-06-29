Hancock College sophomore right-handed pitcher Bradley Waite has committed to Chico State.

Chico State is a NCAA Division 2 member and competes in the California Collegiate Athletic Association.

"I chose Chico State because I believe that they will give me a great opportunity to be successful both on and off the field," Waite said in a Hancock news release.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you