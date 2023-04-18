pascual.jpg

The Hancock College baseball team trailed Los Angeles Pierce 5-2 after four innings Tuesday.

The Bulldogs wound up with a season-high 20 runs and their eighth straight win.

Elijah Pascual racked up nine RBIs, eight Hancock batters had at least one and the Bulldogs beat the Brahmas 20-7 in Western State Conference North Division game at John Osborne Field.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

