Arath Acosta's 45-yard field goal try in overtime was good, Daniel Burke's 47-yard field goal try in overtime was not, so Hancock College edged Moorpark 20-17 in overtime in the Strawberry Bowl at Hancock College Saturday.
"I knew it was good from the time my foot hit the ball," Acosta said of his winning field goal kick after Hancock earned its third straight win in a bowl game. The freshman Pioneer Valley High School graduate's kick was high through the uprights and between them easily.
"That was the biggest field goal I've ever kicked."
Burke's 44-yard try went wide left. Both teams finished 6-5. Hancock, at 3-2 in Northern League games, earned a three-way share of the National Northern League championship. Moorpark, at 4-1 in the American-Pacific Conference, finished second in the American-Pacific behind Santa Barbara.
A stiff wind was blowing in from the west as Acosta lined up for his overtime field goal try but, "I was confident," said Acosta. "I'd made a field goal before," a 41-yarder that gave Hancock a 17-14 lead with 2:40 left in regulation.
Hancock long snapper Leo Togia, holder Ray Seabury, who is Hancock's other kicker, and Acosta all delivered on the game-winning field goal. Togia, in not the easiest of conditions with the stiff wind blowing in from the side, gave Seabury a good snap, Seabury gave Acosta a good hold and Acosta's try was true.
"This was Leo's first game for us as our long snapper," said Hancock coach Seth Damron. "Our regular snapper is done. He's injured."
Both offenses, Hancock's going first, went backward after customarily starting overtime 25 yards from the end zone, this time the south Hancock end zone. Moorpark backup quarterback Luke Rasmussen took the one overtime shot at the end zone by either side, but his third-down pass for Blake Batarse never had a chance, sailing far over Batarse's head.
Hancock edged San Bernardino Valley College in a 2018 bowl game, and Mt. San Jacinto in another bowl game, in 2019. The Bulldogs got the job done in regulation in both of those, night games at Righetti High School.
As was the case Saturday, the finish in both was suspenseful. San Bernardino Valley College's last hope was eliminated because the Wolverines recovered the ball two yards too soon on an onside kick with time winding down. Hancock's win against Mt. San Jacinto was tucked away when Hancock quarterback Matt Garcia, with time running out, successfully ran around in the backfield before going down because the Eagles were out of timeouts.
Latrell Brown started the scoring Saturday with a 66-yard touchdown run at the 13:35 mark of the fourth quarter. He was the Hancock Player of the Game. Moorpark wide receiver Arcelles Johnson caught two touchdown passes from Raiders starter Macloud Crowton, one of the TD receptions being a one-handed grab that went for 31 yards and put the Raiders ahead 14-7 at the 1:58 mark of the third quarter. He was the Moorpark Player of the Game.
Hancock lineman Andrew Lauritzen was the Defensive Player of the Game. He helped the Bulldogs avoid a loss in regulation by blocking a 24-yard Burke field goal try in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs tied the game at 14-all at the 11:44 mark of the fourth quarter. Jaleel Walker got a step on the Moorpark secondary pursuit, caught an Esekielu Storer pass at the Raiders 30 and ran into the end zone to finish a 65-yard scoring play.
After Acosta made it 17-14 with his field goal at the 2:40 mark of the fourth quarter, Rasmussen, running for the first down on fourth and 1 and just making it then connecting for some timely pass completions, took the Raiders from their 21 to the Bulldogs 2 with the help of a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty against the Bulldogs.
Lining up at the Hancock 2 on fourth down, Moorpark kept its offense on the field. Hancock took a timeout and the Moorpark field goal unit came out.
Hancock called time again, and the Moorpark offense came back on the field. A false start penalty against the Raiders nixed their plans to go for the win and Burke, who'd missed a 26-yarder in regulation after Lauritzen blocked his first try, delivered this time to tie it at 17-all with 20 seconds left in regulation.
The Bulldogs overcame nine accepted penalties against them for 88 yards.
Brown, with 158 yards on 18 carries, was the leading rusher. Moorpark receiver River Stout, who took a shot on a leaping catch at the Bulldogs 28 and hung on to the ball to keep Moorpark's game-tying drive alive in regulation, was the top receiver with nine catches for 145 yards.
Johnson had eight catches for 111 yards. Walker pulled in eight for 131.
The bottom line for the Bulldogs: "We didn't play our best, but we got the job done," said Damron.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.