Hancock College right-handed pitcher Anthony Lopez became the seventh Bulldogs baseball player to commit to a four-year school when he committed to Cal State Los Angeles.
Cal State L.A. is an NCAA Division 2 member. The Golden Eagles compete in the California Collegiate Athletic Association. Lopez will be re-united with Hancock teammate Brayan Nunez, a catcher who committed to Cal State L.A. last spring.
"Playing baseball at a higher level in a place that is closer to home has always been a dream of mine, which is why I chose Cal State L.A.," Lopez said in a Hancock news release.
"I've always wanted to play baseball in the Los Angeles area at the collegiate level. Everything just seemed to be the right fit, and I couldn't let that go."
Lopez played two countable seasons for Hancock. He graduated from Cabrillo High School.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
The right-hander finished his second full season at Hancock last May. He also appeared during the shortened 2020 and 2021 seasons, which were not counted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lopez racked up five wins and three saves in 15 appearances in 2023. He lost just once. Lopez was a Second-Team All-Western State Conference North Division selection after posting an ERA of 1.36 in 46.1 innings pitched and striking out 54 batters.
"My time at Hancock prepared me for this step up to the next level because our program here is run like an upper division program," Lopez said in the release.
"Our training and practices are highly focused, and it made my time at Hancock that much better," said Lopez. "Also, the coaches that I had for my years here were nothing short of great.
"They push all of us and get on us because they see the potential we have, and I feel like they really saw the potential I had."
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.