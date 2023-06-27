Hancock College defensive end Andrew Lauritzen has committed to Canyon, Texas-based West Texas A&M.
West Texas is an NCAA Division 2 member. The Buffaloes compete in the Lone Star Conference.
"I chose West Texas A&M because I've had a relationship with the coaches since high school," Lauritzen said. "Their campus and facilities are top notch, and it is a place where I can rally see myself being able to succeed."
Lauritzen is a Colorado native who played two seasons for the Bulldogs. He was a two-time First Team All-State and First Team All-League selection at Hancock.
He racked up 51 tackles and forced two fumbles for the 2023 Hancock team that finished 6-5, 3-2, won a three-way share of the Northern League title and beat Moorpark 20-17 in overtime in the Strawberry Bowl at Hancock. Lauritzen registered 6.5 sacks, 12th in the Southern California Football Association, during the regular season.
Lauritzen became the second member of the Hancock program to garner back-to-back First Team All-State honors at any position during the past several years. Former Hancock tight end Jerome Afe accomplished the feat in 2018 and 2019. Former Bulldogs running back Cameron Artis-Payne did so in 2011 and 2012.
"My time at Hancock helped me develop into the man I knew I wanted to be," Lauritzen said. "It helped me stay focused on my two main goals - to play football at a high level and to graduate. For that, I am thankful."
Hancock softball summer camp scheduled
The Hancock College softball program will host two youth summer camp sessions on the Hancock softball diamond in August.
Both camps will take place Aug. 1-Aug. 3. Session one will be open to participants ages 8-13 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. each day. Session two will be open to participants ages 14-18 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. daily.
Registration is $150 per participant. Households planning to register more than one participant can receive a $10 discount per camper by choosing the "Multi-Family Discount," option at registration.
Current and former Hancock personnel will give participants instruction on skill areas including swinging fundamentals, proper fielding technique, pitching mechanics and throwing fundamentals.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.