RICHMOND, Va. — Defending National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) Top Fuel season champion Steve Torrence had to top times in both of Saturday’s qualifying sessions but they were enough to knock Clay Millican out of the No. 1 qualifying spot at the Virginia NHRA Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park outside of Richmond, Va.
Torrance had a pass of 3.773 second in Saturday’s third qualifying session and followed that up with a 3.791 in the fourth. However, Torrence’s best run only put him into the No. 4 position.
Millican’s 3.74 pass Friday held up for the top seed for Sunday’s final eliminations.
Second on the ladder will be San Jose’s Mike Salinas, whose car is tuned by Santa Maria’s 16-time NHRA champion owner, tuner, crew chief and consultant Alan Johnson.
Brittany Force is the No. 3 seed.
Brittany Force’s father, the legendary John Force, earned the No. 1 Funny Cat qualifying position.
Tommy Johnson Jr. is second with San Luis Obispo native Ron Capps third.
The KB (Ken Black) Racing team took four of the top five spots on the Pro Stock tree.
KB’s Jason Line was the No. 1 qualifier, Deric Kramer No. 2, Bo Butner No. 3 and Greg Anderson No. 5
Elite Motorsports’ Eric Enders found a spot in the top five at No. 4.
Teammates Andrew Hines and Eddie Krawiec finished 1-2 in Pro Stock Motorcycle qualifying driving Screamin' Eagle Vance & Hines Harley-Davidsons.
Pigot early leader for Indy 500 pole
INDIANAPOLIS — Spencer Pigot of Ed Carpenter Racing led a Chevrolet sweep at the front of the field and posted a four-lap average of 230.083 mph to top the speed chart to lead Saturday’s qualifying for IndyCar’s Indianapolis 500. The Team Penske contingent of Will Power, Simon Pagenaud and Josef Newgarden followed.
Colton Herta, a rookie with one series victory already this year, cracked the top nine on his first qualifying attempt but wasn't satisfied and made a second run later in the day. It was risky because he could have dropped outside the Fast 9, but he instead jumped to fifth with the fastest Honda.
The rest of the Fast 9 is Pigot's teammates Ed Jones and Ed Carpenter in Chevys, then Alexander Rossi and Sebastien Bourdais in Hondas.
The two-day qualifying process guaranteed a spot in the May 26 race for the fastest 30 cars in Saturday qualifying.
As the bottom six was finalized with Graham Rahal's run, it was a massive relief for Pippa Mann, the second driver along with James Hinchcliffe bumped from last year's race. She cemented her spot when Rahal knocked Fernando Alonso out of the top 30 and the only woman in the field was in tears when Rahal crossed the line.
Indianapolis is supposed to be hit by a lengthy day of rain Sunday, and if cars can't get on track, the field will be set by the current speeds and Pigot will be the pole-sitter for "The Greatest Spectacle In Racing."
Should the slowest six not get a chance to qualify, IndyCar will run the shootout for the last row Monday.