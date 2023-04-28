042923 CHS NHS Softball 01
Buy Now

Nipomo's CJ Arias hit the game-winning home run in a 3-1 victory over Cabrillo on Friday.

 Kenny Cress, Staff

CJ Arias hit her first home run of the season at an opportune time.

With Nipomo leading 1-0 in a tight (and important) one against Cabrillo in the bottom of the third inning, the Nipomo third baseman sent a 3-1 pitch from Cabrillo right-hander Sakai Mitchell over the right-fence for a two-run home run to give Nipomo a 3-0 lead.

The Titans didn't score again, but Nipomo right-hander Kate Barnett (actually, she pitches right-handed and bats left) held the Conquistadores to one run the rest of the way. The Arias blast turned out to be the game winner in a 3-1 Nipomo victory in an Ocean League game at Nipomo Friday.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you