CJ Arias hit her first home run of the season at an opportune time.
With Nipomo leading 1-0 in a tight (and important) one against Cabrillo in the bottom of the third inning, the Nipomo third baseman sent a 3-1 pitch from Cabrillo right-hander Sakai Mitchell over the right-fence for a two-run home run to give Nipomo a 3-0 lead.
The Titans didn't score again, but Nipomo right-hander Kate Barnett (actually, she pitches right-handed and bats left) held the Conquistadores to one run the rest of the way. The Arias blast turned out to be the game winner in a 3-1 Nipomo victory in an Ocean League game at Nipomo Friday.
Nipomo (10-5, 9-1) stayed in a first place tie in the Ocean League with Pioneer Valley. Cabrillo is 9-4, 6-3.
"It was a pitch that was low and outside in the strike zone," Arias said of the pitch she hit for the decisive home run. Arias got all of the pitch and lined it over the fence for a no-doubt homer.
Barnett led off the bottom third with a triple. She came around to score on an errant throw to third from the outfield. Melanie Ruelas drew a two-out walk then Arias followed with the two-run shot.
Sophia Powell singled off Barnett to lead off the top of the sixth inning then pinch runner Alana Sparks stole second base. Sparks went to third on an errant throw then Angie Gonzalez drove her in with a fly ball double to left.
Barnett, who signed with Cal State Long Beach earlier this season, finished a four-hit complete game by getting the next six batters out.
Marie Terrones, the starting shortstop for Cabrillo, came in to relieve Mitchell after the Arias home run and blanked the Titans on two hits, one by Barnett, the other by Arias, the rest of the way. However, the Titans had enough by then to secure a big win.
Arias was on the Nipomo team that won the CIF Central Section Division 5 championship last year. Barnett ran track then returned to softball for her senior year of high school.
"We lost some seniors from that team to graduation, but we have Kate and she's great," said Arias.
"We can improve in all aspects of the game. You can always improve," the junior Nipomo third baseman said.. "But we're playing real good ball right now. I like where we're at."
Arias and Barnett had three hits each out of the seven for Nipomo. Nipomo second baseman Anissa Garcia backed Barnett with two good defensive plays that went for outs.
Powell and Gonzalez had two hits each for Cabrillo.
Cabrillo will play at Righetti Saturday in an 11 a.m. non-league game. Nipomo is scheduled to host Morro Bay Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., though the Pirates have struggled to get games in. Morro Bay was 0-4 as of Friday.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.