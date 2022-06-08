The Santa Maria Westside Little League Padres have played themselves into the Santa Maria City Major Division championship game.
The Padres saw the Santa Maria Southside Dodgers score the go-ahead run on a wild play in the bottom of the fifth inning then answered with five in the top of the sixth for a 12-8 win Wednesday night.
With the victory at Tunnell Park, Santa Maria Northside’s home site, the Padres propelled themselves into the city title game. The Padres will play the Santa Maria Northside Royals at 2 p.m. Saturday night at Tunnell. Pre-game ceremonies will start at 1:30.
Andre Esparza, the Padres’ starting shortstop and third pitcher, nailed down the win Wednesday night with a game-ending strikeout.
“He’s been throwing for me all year,” said Padres coach Sid Romero. “He’s been my third ace.”
Isaiah Birrigas put the Padres ahead for good, 9-8, with a two-run single with the bases loaded in the top of the sixth.
“That was a big hit,” said Romero. The Padres helped themselves by being patient at the plate. Four walks helped them to their big inning.
The Dodgers scored five runs on just one hit in the fifth, a single by Oscar Sedano. Moments afterward came the wild play.
A Dodgers base runner ran far out of the baseline and was called out at second base for the third out of the inning. However, the home plate umpire ruled Jordan Garrity had crossed the plate with run number eight for the Dodgers before the out call.
The Padres coaches argued briefly, to no avail. However, the Padres made all that moot with their work in the sixth.
Padres subs contributed in a big way to their team’s win. Pinch hitters Ya Ya Ocampo and Anthony Herrera delivered consecutive RBI singles for the Padres in the third.
“My pinch hitters came through,” said Romero.
Julian Donnelly helped the Dodgers stay close. He smacked two home runs, a solo shot in the second inning and a two-run homer in the third.
Cesar Palacios doubled in the Dodgers’ five-run fifth.
Esparza had two hits for the Padres.
The Orcutt National Braves will host the Padres-Royals winner in Elks Valley Championship Series game at 5:30 p.m. next Monday night at May Grisham Park. The Orcutt American representative was unable to field a team for the scheduled Saturday Orcutt championship game.
Tournament organizer Alex Ferrel said eight of the Orcutt American representative’s players will be out of town.