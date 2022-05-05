There's a sports adage that claims it's incredibly difficult to beat a team three times in a season.
The adage looks pretty accurate now.
Nipomo's boys volleyball team edged rival St. Joseph 3-2 in a CIF Central Section Division 2 quarterfinal game Thursday night at St. Joseph's home gym.
The Knights beat the Titans both times the teams played during the regular season, winning 3-0 and 3-2 during Ocean League competition.
Thursday night was different, though. The Titans, who were seeded seventh in the division, played a crisper brand of volleyball to beat the Knights, who never seemed to find their rhythm.
Nipomo's Josh Caw-it ended the match with a thunderous kill in the fifth set. The Titans won 25-23, 11-25, 25-21, 18-25, 15-13.
Nipomo will play at Arroyo Grande in the semifinals on May 10.
St. Joseph's season ends with a 28-8 record. The Knights won the Ocean League title with a 14-0 record.
The final set went back-and-forth. St. Joseph junior Caedin Hamilton smacked a kill before Nipomo's Preston Krier answered with one of his own. Krier had another kill that tied the final set at 2-2.
The Knights went up 5-2 on a big spike from Lucas Mayes. St. Joseph had a 6-2 lead before the Titans scored twice in a row, the final point on a block from Karl DiModica. A Mayes kill gave the Knights a 7-4 lead before DiModica responded for the Titans, cutting the deficit to 7-5.
A hit from Mayes landed out and DiModica repaid the Knights with a long serve to keep the Knights up 8-6. Caw-it then smashed a kill that just hit the line for a point. Nipomo senior Elijah Carlson's kill landed in to tie the game at 8-8.
Caw-it then hit an awkward shot off the end of his fingers that somehow landed in to give the Titans a 9-8 lead.
St. Joseph standout Gavin Galanski then laced a big kill to tie the score at 9. Caw-it got a block that landed in bounds on the St. Joseph side of the court, then served into the net to keep the game tied at 10.
Krier then had a soft shot that was tipped out of bounds by the Knights before Galanski again answered for St. Joseph, smacking a kill that tied the score at 11. Owen Slater nearly saved the point for the Titans, digging out a monster kill attempt by Hamilton, but Galanski rose up for a quick spike to give the Knights the point.
A Nipomo kill attempt was blocked out of bounds for a 12-11 Titan lead, forcing the Knights to take a timeout. Another Nipomo serve landed out to tie the score again, this time at 12.
The Titans went up 13-12 on a mis-hit by the Knights, forcing another St. Joseph timeout. With the Titans up 14-13, Caw-it, the Titans' top attacking player, got up one last time, smashing a kill the Knights couldn't handle the seal the win.
The Titans' bench erupted after they had finally thwarted their foe. Now the Titans have another challenge ahead, with Tuesday's semifinal against Arroyo Grande, which typically competes for Mountain League championships. The Eagles swept No. 3 seed Madera on Thursday in its quarterfinal match.
CIF-SS playoffs
Lompoc softball, Santa Ynez baseball advance
The Lompoc softball team scored a 5-4 win over Garden Grove Santiago in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoffs on Thursday.
The Santa Ynez baseball team cruised past Ventura Foothill Tech 8-0.
In Lompoc's softball win, the Braves were down 1-0 after the first inning, but tied the game with a run in the top of the third before taking a 3-1 lead on Teagan Thompson's two-run homer in the fourth inning. Lompoc went up 5-1 with a two-spot in the sixth, but the Cavaliers scored three times in the bottom of the sixth to cut the Braves' lead to a single run.
Star senior Briana Reitmeier worked out of a jam in the bottom of the seventh. After issuing a lead-off walk, Reitmeier got a 6-4 fielder's choice at second turned by Gabi Arias and De'vonnah Montague.
A single got runners on the corners for Santiago. Reitmeier then got a pop out before the Braves opted to load the bases with an intentional walk. Reitmeier then got a first-pitch flyout to Avary Montgomery in right field to end the game with the bases loaded.
Reitmeier threw all seven innings, earning the win despite allowing four earned runs on eight hits. The right-hander struck out seven and walked three.
Rita Hernandez went 2-for-4 at the plate for Lompoc while freshman phenom Nat Aguilar, the team's starting catcher, went 1-for-4 with an RBI.
Cheyanne Cordova went 2-for-4 and Montague had an RBI and a run. Reitmeier also scored a run.
Santiago committed five errors on the day and the Braves had just one. The Cavaliers out-hit the Braves 8-6.
Lompoc will host Newport Harbor on Tuesday in the second round. Newport Harbor beat Twentynine Palms 5-0 in its first-round game. The Sailors are 18-6 overall on the season and are the No. 4 seed in the division.
Lompoc advanced to the semifinals in last spring's Division 6 bracket. The Braves are now 22-7 on the season after going 11-4 in the Channel League.
Santa Ynez advanced to the baseball playoffs as an at-large team in Division 6. They will host the winner of the Chino-Baldwin Park Sierra Vista game on Tuesday.
Jackson Cloud and Owen Hunt combined on a one-hitter as they faced the minimum 21 batters.