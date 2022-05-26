Righetti and Bakersfield Stockdale will meet for the CIF Central Section Division 1 championship Friday night in Visalia.
There appears to be a clear matchup: Righetti's pitching vs. Stockdale's bats. Leading to the main question: Can the Warriors stifle this prolific Mustang offense?
We shall see.
Stockdale, the No. 2 team in the bracket, will face Righetti, the No. 5 seed, at Valley Strong Park in Visalia, home of the Visalia Rawhide, the Single-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Stockdale beat Fresno No. 7 San Joaquin Memorial 7-3 in the first round of the playoffs and No. 6 Bakersfield Liberty 10-4 in the semifinals. The Mustangs are 25-4 on the season after winning the Southwest Yosemite League title with a 14-1 record. They have scored 308 runs this season, allowing just 111. Liberty is the only Central Section team to beat Stockdale this season, winning one of their three SWYL matchups.
Righetti has allowed just four runs in its two playoff games, a 4-3 win at No. 4 Clovis West last week and a 4-1 win over No. 8 Bakersfield Frontier on Tuesday. Righetti is 25-5 on the season and won the Mountain League title with a 15-5 record. Righetti has out-scored its opposition 219-85 this season.
Not many Central Section baseball prognosticators picked Righetti to make the Division 1 final. The Warriors were the only Central Coast team in the eight-team bracket that was dominated by Bakersfield and Fresno/Clovis schools.
But here they are.
"I couldn't care less what other people think," Righetti coach Kyle Tognazzini said after the win over Frontier. "I just stay in my dugout and control what I can control. We knew coming in that we had to play our game and focus on executing the way that we're capable of."
But Righetti's emergence to the D1 championship shouldn't surprise anyone. Righetti nearly knocked off top seed and eventual D1 champ Buchanan last year in the first round of the playoffs, falling 7-6 on a two-run walk-off home run from Sky Collins.
In 2019, Righetti battled Frontier in a 2-1, 11-inning D1 semifinal loss. The Warriors also made a CIF Southern Section final in 2017, just before moving to the Central Section.
How good is this Stockdale offense?
Well, the Mustangs are batting .394 as a team with 80 doubles, six triples and 35 home runs.
Righetti has five home runs as a team this year. Stockdale has a .497 on-base percentage and is slugging .627 as a team.
That Stockdale pitching staff isn't too bad either. The Mustangs have a team ERA of 2.75 on the season and the staff has combined for 247 strikeouts in 190 innings.
Just who leads this Stockdale offense. Well, shortstop Austin Charles grabs most of the headlines. It's easy to see why. The senior is a 6-foot-7 shortstop that is batting .500 on the season.
But, the UCSB commit doesn't just hit for average. He is a slugger. Charles has 54 hits, 52 RBIs, 12 doubles and a team-high 12 home runs, more than double Righetti's season total. Charles has a .545 OBP and is slugging .944, good for an OPS of 1.489.
Then there's Matt Torres, who's second on the team with 49 hits, but leads the Mustangs with a .510 average. Torres, a 5-foot-6 infielder, leads the team with 52 runs. He also has 20 RBIs, 10 doubles, a triple and two homers.
Junior Ruben Rodriguez sports a .424 average with four more homers. He has 42 hits, 38 runs, 36 RBIs and 11 doubles.
The Mustangs aren't done either. There's also 6-foot-3 senior Adam Enyart, who's hitting .396 with 32 runs, 48 RBIs, 13 doubles and five homers. Senior Nick Brown adds in a .350 average with 23 runs, 19 RBIs, seven doubles and four more homers.
Stockdale junior Ryan Featherston, the Mustangs' pitching ace, is hitting .324 with 24 runs, 19 RBIs and three more homers. Featherston has committed to play college baseball for Oregon. The 6-foot junior is 10-1 on the mound this season with a 2.10 ERA in 53 1/3 innings. He's struck out 74 batters.
Featherston threw 6 2/3 innings against Liberty on Tuesday, so it's unclear how much gas he has left in the tank heading into Friday's game. Featherston struck out eight and allowed seven hits and two earned runs. He's thrown just 13 innings so far in May, though.
Brown also doubles as a reliable pitcher for the Mustangs. He has a 3.07 ERA in 43 1/3 innings. Charles can also pitch. He has a 1.42 ERA in 39 1/3 innings with 52 strikeouts. Senior Holden Garcia is 2-0 with 0.85 ERA in 26 2/3 innings this year.
Don't overlook the Warriors
They sport a .334 team batting average with 40 doubles, 12 triples and five homers on the year.
The Warrior pitching staff has a 2.11 team ERA. The Warriors have struck out 169 batters and walked just 72 in nearly 200 innings this year. They've allowed six homers as a staff.
Junior Ricky Smith, a left-hander, has started both of the Warriors' playoff games and has excelled. He threw six strong innings against Clovis West and four more against Frontier on Tuesday.
Omar Reynoso, another junior lefty, was lights out in three innings of relief, striking out five Frontier batters.
Smith and Reynoso have combined to go 15-1 this season. Reynoso has thrown 59 2/3 innings this year and has a 1.64 ERA. Smith has thrown 50 2/3 innings this year with a 0.90 ERA.
Then there's Cooper Bagby, who may get the ball on Friday. The senior righty's services weren't needed in the semifinal win over Frontier. Bagby is 6-2 with a 1.35 ERA. He's the hardest thrower of the three starters, though Bagby has been battling through a back injury for much of the season. Bagby has 45 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings this year.
Smith, who will be named the Mountain League MVP, is also the Warriors' top hitter. He's hitting .416 with 37 hits, 25 RBIs with five doubles and two triples.
"I definitely have a few more innings in me if coach needs me, but I'm expecting to see Cooper in the CIF championship game," Smith said Tuesday.
Senior Gavin Long, the team's second baseman, is tied for the team lead in home runs with two. Junior third baseman JJ Ughoc also has two home runs this season.
Long is batting .393 with 35 hits and a team-high 37 runs scored. He has 21 RBIs, four doubles and two triples.
Center fielder Adrian Santini has had a stellar season. He's batting .309 with 30 runs and 28 RBIs. He has five doubles and a triple.
Junior catcher Brodie Miller has had a productive season. He's hitting .382 with 29 hits, 12 runs, 24 RBIs, four doubles and a triple.
Ughoc is hitting .350 with 23 runs, 25 RBIs, six doubles, three triples and the pair of home runs.
Junior Ben Munoz has held down the first base spot. He's hitting .297 on the season with 20 runs, 15 RBIs and five doubles.
Senior Matthew Rivas is a smooth fielder at shortstop, but can swing the bat, too. He's hitting .253 on the season with 14 runs, 11 RBIs and four doubles.
Mason Schmid typically starts in left field and is batting .283 this year. The senior has 23 runs, 13 RBIs, two doubles and two triples.
Reynoso, who doesn't have many at-bats this year, has the team's other home run. Aaron Vega has been a solid platoon player with a .300 batting average in 25 games. He has 15 runs, four RBIs, three doubles and a triple.