At 3 p.m. Tuesday, the Tulare Western-Orcutt Academy first-round CIF Central Section Division 3 boys tennis match was set to begin.
Come 3:59, the Orcutt Academy singles players had walked off the Hancock College courts having already clinched the match for the Spartans.
Orcutt's six singles players dropped 10 games total, and the No. 3 Spartans cruised to a 6-3 win over the No. 14 Mustangs. Orcutt Academy (11-6) will face No. 6 Tulare Mission Oak, which beat No. 11 Cabrillo 5-4 in the first round, Thursday at Hancock in the quarterfinals. The match is tentatively set to begin at 4 p.m.
Tulare Western finished 6-5.
The three Mustangs doubles teams won their matches against Orcutt Academy reserves. Since the Spartans clinched the match in the singles portion, the doubles matches were eight-game pro sets, as agreed to by both coaches.
Ari Sherman, Orcutt's No. 1 singles player, said his team was in a good place as its quarterfinal match approaches.
"The chemistry on the team is really good," the junior said after he rolled to a 6-1, 6-1 win in his singles match Tuesday.
"All our players are playing really well, the sportsmanship is good, we all cheer each other on," Sherman said.
Sherman said he has been playing tennis for quite awhile, but this is his first year playing with the Orcutt Academy team.
"Honestly, I've been playing tennis for so long," said Sherman. "I played UTR (Universal Tennis Rating) for awhile, I played a lot of matches. I had training at Avila Beach, Cal Poly.
"My first two years of high school, I wanted to start with good academics, to see if I could juggle academics with tennis."
Sherman said he discovered he could, and he decided to play for Orcutt Academy. The decision has been to the Spartans' benefit. Sherman has given them solid production.
Orcutt's Luke Fina, at No. 2 singles, Etienne Maletz at No. 3, Sean Fina at No. 4, Matthew Fina at No. 5 and Dario Lopez at No. 6 all zipped through their matches. None of them lost more than two games.
Mustangs Jayden Rodriguez and Weston Moorhead won 8-2 at No. 1 doubles. Ismael Navarro-Reyes and Brody Nordyke won 8-1 at No. 2, and Jordan and Sebastian Lozano won 8-1 at No. 3.
Rodriguez, Moorhead, Navarro-Reyes and Nordyke all played singles Tuesday. None of Orcutt's singles players were in the team's doubles lineup. Orcutt Academy coach Art Lopez often has several of his singles players play doubles.
Madera 5, Pioneer Valley 4
The Coyotes' No. 2 doubles team of Tommy Markavian and Jordan Lopez won 6-2, 6-3 in the last doubles match to finish, lifting the No. 9 Coyotes (11-10) to a first-round Division 3 win over the No. 8 Panthers (13-3) at Pioneer Valley.
Markavian and Lopez led Osvaldo Perez and Omar Torres 3-2 in the second set and the teams were on serve. Markavian and Lopez broke serve for a 4-2 lead then took the next two games to close the match out, completing a 6-3, 6-2 win.
Erick Escobedo's and Henry Valdez' s 6-4, 6-1 win at No. 3 doubles gave the Panthers a 4-3 lead, but Jeff Wattenberger, who won at No. 1 singles for Madera Tuesday, and Utay Battar, who won at No. 3, finished a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles soon after to tie the match up for the Coyotes.
The teams were tied 3-3 after the singles portion. Pioneer Valley's singles points came from Victor Cambero at No. 2, Torres at No. 4 and Eric Moreno at No. 5.
Madera will play at No. 1 Mission Prep Thursday in the quarterfinals. Pioneer Valley won the Ocean League championship for the first league tennis title for any PV tennis team, boys or girls, in school history during the regular season.
Visalia Central Valley Christian 6, Santa Ynez 3
The No. 12 Cavaliers put out the No. 5 Pirates at Santa Ynez in the first round of Division 2.
Bryce Wilczak had a part in two Santa Ynez points, winning 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and teaming with Lucas Doman for a 6-2, 6-7 (4), (10-2) win at No. 1 doubles. Elias Thomas won 6-4, 7-5 at No. 4 singles for the Pirates.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.