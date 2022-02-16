The first half went fairly well for Righetti Tuesday night.
The second half, not so much.
Righetti controlled possession and seemed to put more pressure on goal during the CIF Central Section Division 3 girls soccer playoff game against Fresno San Joaquin Memorial.
The teams went into halftime scoreless. The Panthers, though, broke through in the second half, scoring three times in a 3-0 win.
Righetti was the No. 6 seed in the Division 3 bracket and had homefield advantage, but was upset by the No. 11 Panthers.
Righetti keeper Regina Reyes made two point-blank saves in the first half to keep the game scoreless. That summed up the Memorial pressure in the first half.
Righetti maintained an advantage in possession as the ball spent most of its time at the feet of Righetti players on their attacking side of the pitch.
But the Warriors weren't able to put a solid shot on goal against Memorial keeper Jade Huerta, keeping the door open for Memorial, which tallied three goals in the second half to advance.
Righetti ends its season with a 9-15-1 record after going 1-9 in the Mountain League. Memorial improved to 12-16-1 on the season. Memorial will play at No. 3 Bakersfield Highland Thursday in the quarterfinal round.
Nipomo rolls past East
Tuesday night was much better for Nipomo, the Ocean League champ and the No. 2 seed in the Division 3 playoffs.
The Titans rolled past East Bakersfield 5-1 and will host No. 7 seed Visalia Golden West in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Nipomo is now 15-4-3 on the season after going 10-2 to split the Ocean League title with Templeton.
Nipomo scored three times in the first half and twice in the second.
Senior Annette Vargas netted two goals while sophomore Alicia Diaz, junior Helayna Arreola and senior Iliana Murguia each scored once. Diaz, Arreola, Murguia and freshman Kali Crandall each had an assist. Junior goalie Alexis Acosta made two saves.
Murguia, who's committed to play at CSU Bakersfield, has 13 goals on the season to lead the Titans. She also has three assists. Diaz has nine goals and four assists on the season.
Golden West is 11-7-2 on the season and went 5-3-2 in the West Yosemite League. The Trail Blazers beat Tulare Western 1-0 in the first round on Tuesday.
Saints top Monache
Santa Maria, another Ocean League team, won its first-round game in Division 4 on Tuesday, beating Porterville Monache 1-0. Santa Maria will host Bakersfield Golden Valley in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 6 p.m. The Saints are the No. 2 seed in Division 4. Golden Valley, the No. 7 seed, beat No. 10 Orcutt Academy 1-0 at home on Tuesday in the first round.
Santa Maria is 11-6-4 on the season. The Saints went 7-5 in the Ocean League and are the reigning CIF-CS Division 5 champs. Golden Valley is 11-9-2 on the season. The Bulldogs have allowed 35 goals while scoring 33 times this season.
Santa Maria has out-scored its opposition 37-19 on the year and has won three straight games. The Saints beat Orcutt Academy in a shootout after the teams were tied 1-1 in double-overtime on Feb. 11. They also beat Pioneer Valley 2-0 on Feb. 8.
Knights score upset
St. Joseph's girls went on the road to Tulare Union, to face the No. 8 seed as the No. 9 seed and came away with a 1-0 win over The Tribe.
Isabella Ruiz, a sophomore, scored for the Knights off an assist from junior Zorah Coulibaly. Remy Waldron had four saves in goal for St. Joseph while Brenna Sonsini had two. The Knights put 28 shots on goal in the win.
The Knights are now 16-5-2 overall after going 7-3 in the Mountain League. Can they keep it going in the playoffs? It'll be a challenge as they travel to play at No. 1 seed Sanger Thursday in the Division 2 quarterfinals. Sanger beat Paso Robles, the No. 16 seed, 5-0 on Tuesday. The Apaches are 21-5-1 overall after going 9-1 in the CMAC league. They've won five straight.